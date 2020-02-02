At the beginning of January, the University of Rhode Island Rams were reeling. After a mostly successful non-conference campaign, the Rams suddenly dropped two straight games, to Brown and Richmond.
How quickly things can change in the span of a calendar month. Rhody responded to their first ‘bad’ loss of the year, and a defeat in their conference opener by rattling off seven straight wins to catapult to the top of the Atlantic 10 standings. The latest win came on the road over George Mason, 78-64.
Jeff Dowtin and Tyrese Martin both had one of their better shooting nights during the Tuesday evening victory. Dowtin scored 20 points, the first time he’s done that since the win over VCU. Martin put up 18 points, the most he’s scored since the overtime win against Western Kentucky.
Shooting has been the main weakness of the team’s offense consistently all season. Nationally, they rank 240th in 3-point percentage, 250th on 2-pointers and 239rd on free throws. The win over the Patriots showed at least a slight break in that trend of poor shooting.
URI was 55 percent on 2-pointers, 41 percent on 3’s and 17-of-25 from the line. Martin was primarily responsible for the quality outside shooting, connecting on 4-of-7 3-pointers.
Antwan Walker had a solid night off the bench, pitching in a season-high 13 points. It’s the first time he’s scored in the double figures since his first two games as a Ram back in late December.
Walker was 7-10 at the line, had an assist, two rebounds and a block in 26 minutes of playing time. Jermaine Harris continues to battle a hip injury. He’s played a total of nine minutes the last two games.
The seven-game win streak sets the table for a major conference battle tonight with VCU. The RI Rams won the first meeting between the two teams in the second game of URI’s current win streak, 65-56.
The Virginia Rams lost to Dayton right after Rhody took them down. Since then, they’ve built out a four-game win streak that has all A-10 eyes on the Ryan Center for tonight’s game.
All of the teams in the A-10 are chasing Dayton, who is 8-0 in conference and 19-2 overall. URI currently sits alone in second place at 7-1, with VCU (6-2) in third. Richmond, St. Bonaventure, Duquesne and Saint Louis all have A-10 records of 5-3.
The game tonight is expected to be close to a capacity crowd. National TV coverage will be provided by ESPN2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.