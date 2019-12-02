KINGSTON – The Rams entered 2019 in dire need of depth. They thought they had added enough bodies to allow them to thrive this season, but the last-second exemption of both Antwan Walker and Jeremy Sheppard means the quest for a full roster continues.
The school announced the official addition of two more players on Monday, who will hopefully allow Rhody to avoid any depth issues moving forward. Guards Ishmael Leggett and Elijah Wood each signed their National Letter of Intent to join up with the Rams for the 2020-21 season.
“Ishmael and Elijah are very talented guards who are winners,” URI head coach David Cox said in a press release. “Collectively, they solidify our backcourt for the future. They both played at the highest level of high school and AAU ball, and they are true competitors. They are going to be great teammates who other players will want to play with, because of their basketball demeanor.”
Cox continues to mine the DMV (Washington, D.C. area) for talented recruits. Leggett is currently playing at St. John’s College, the alma mater of starting point guard Jeff Dowtin. Wood hails from Potomac, Maryland, bringing the total number of players from that state to four for next season.
“Give them credit. We are talking about two guards from the same area who know each other and know each others’ games, but winning is the most important thing to both of them,” Cox said. “They decided to come here together and play with one another. Neither was turned off by the idea of the other one committing, and it’s a testimony to the character of both young men and their families.”
Kevin Sutton took the lead on recruiting the two guards.
“I noticed right away that Ishmael was a competitor with a high-level skillset and a high basketball IQ,” Sutton said of Leggett, who is a consensus 3-star recruit. “He was continuously making winning plays for his team. Knowing the Washington, D.C. area the way I do, and knowing the WCAC the way I do, it was clear his skills were transferable to our level of basketball.
“He is the complete package. He is a quality student athlete who comes from an outstanding academic program.”
Wood checks in at 6-foot-5, and visited Ole Miss in addition to touring the Kingston campus.
“Elijah is a very smooth guard who flows up and down the court,” Sutton said. “He has great court awareness and vision. Not only can he see the plays developing, but he has the necessary skillset to make the plays as well.
“Elijah has a lot of the intangibles we look for. He is a young man of high character. He comes from a very good family and he values education. He is very passionate about the game of basketball. He can get into the paint and score. He can make plays for other players and his jump shot continues to improve. His ability to score at all three levels on the floor is going to make him an outstanding player at the University of Rhode Island.”
The Rams have been short on guards since junior college transfer Sheppard was ruled academically ineligible at the start of this season. Dowtin and Fatts Russell have had to shoulder the load in his absence, both averaging over 35 minutes a contest through six games.
Dowtin will be the sole graduating guard in the ‘19 offseason. The guard depth chart next season should contain the following names: Leggett, Wood, Russell, Sheppard, Greggory Hammond and Tyrese Martin.
At forward, the Rams project to have Jacob Toppin, D.J. Johnson, Mekhi Long, Dana Tate, Walker and Jermaine Harris available to them in the 2020 season.
