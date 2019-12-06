KINGSTON – Rivalries like URI-PC are what college basketball is all about. It’s a frenzied annual matchup that draws a sell-out crowd no matter the venue. For a week every December, the entire state seems a-buzz with anticipation for the two top local teams to go at.
Outside of Rhode Island, it’s just another high-level matchup that probably floats a tad too far under the radar. Players and coaches without a local background come in befuddled by how seriously the fanbases take this non-conference game.
Coach or play in a rivalry that on Friday will mark its 132nd meeting, and any confusion melts away. This one just means more, and there’s no hiding that.
“NBA finals,” Jeff Dowtin replied when asked what it’s like to play in a URI-PC game. “This is one of the biggest rivalries in college basketball. Everybody is excited for this, everyone has had it circled on their calendar. A lot of emotion in this.”
“It definitely takes on more meaning,” agreed head coach David Cox. “It’s a huge rivalry, absolutely. For us, coming off of a loss, getting an opportunity to play here at home in front of a great crowd, it’s another opportunity for us to win a big game.
“[PC’s] record does not indicate how talented and deep they are.”
Cox first experienced the PC-URI drama as an assistant, and last year’s 59-50 defeat marked his debut as a head coach in the long-standing series. It was baptism-by-fire for the rookie head coach last season.
“It was tough last year,” he said. “My [sixth] game as a head coach, walking into the Dunk. It was loud and obnoxious. It was everything you would expect it to be. Hopefully it will be loud and obnoxious in our favor this year.”
URI broke a seven-game series streak by PC the last time the game was held at the Ryan Center. Fatts Russell – then a plucky freshman – came off the bench to score 20 points and lead his Rams to their 57th all-time win over the Friars.
“That was [one of the most fun] games I’ve ever been part of,” Russell said. “An hour before the game it was almost filled in here. It’s something we look forward to and that we’re ready for.”
For Russell, this year’s PC-URI game couldn’t come at a better time. He’s scored 20 or more points in each of the last six contests, and is fresh off a 32-point bonanza in URI’’s loss at West Virginia.
“That’s a mentality change that he’s had,” Cox said. “He’s grown up, he’s matured. It’s all a process. Some of the attention he was getting last year for his unspectacular play, I thought some of it was warranted. Some of it was unwarranted. He was such a young player. I don’t think he deserved all he was getting. He took it on the chin. He adjusted his mindset and grew tremendously.”
Russell leads the Rams in a slew of categories: points (21.1 per game), steals (28), assists (39), free-throw percentage (88), field goal percentage (47) and minutes (35.9 per game). While the numbers obviously point to Russell having an outstanding junior season, it also shows a lack of contributions from the rest of the roster.
In the loss to West Virginia, senior Dowtin had a poor shooting day (3-of-10 from the floor) and as a result, did not start the second half. Cox replaced Dowtin with Jacob Toppin in the starting lineup for the second portion of that game, both to combat WVU’s length and hopefully get a ‘jolt’ out of his starting point guard.
“Just trying to get a jolt out of Jeff,” he said. “We need more out of Jeff and he knows that. He’s not been quite satisfied with his play thus far. I was just trying to get a jolt out of him.
“[We can go far with Jeff but] it’s also pretty obvious that we can’t reach those limits without him. He knows that, rest of the team knows that. He’s my guy, I’m fully behind him. I support him 110 percent. That wasn’t a desperate move but it was a move [designed] to shake things up.”
Dowtin for his part didn’t seem to be bother by the benching. It’s expected that he’ll be back in the starting five when the Friars and Rams tip-off on Friday night.
“This is a big boy-type of basketball game right here,” Dowtin said. “[PC] played big-boy basketball this whole year; so have we. There’s a lot at stake in this game.
“Grown-man, next-level type things. Can’t even describe it.”
