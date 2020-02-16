The No. 6 Dayton Flyers haven’t needed any help from their opposition this season, but that’s just what they got on Tuesday night against URI. The Flyers opened with a 17-0 punch that the Rams were simply not able to counter. Dayton led from buzzer to buzzer in a 81-67 win that solidified their first-place positioning in the Atlantic 10.
The usual suspects of Tyrese Martin, Cyril Langevine, Jeff Dowtin and Fatts Russell all scored double-digits in the team’s first loss since January 5. Russell led all Rams with 19 points, four assists and two steals.
Russell was named to the Citizen Naismith Trophy Midseason Trophy on Thursday morning. He’s one of 30 players nationally on the shortlist for the award. The winner of the award will be announced April 5.
There were two players on that list who were on the court during Tuesday’s game. In addition to Russell, Dayton’s Obi Toppin also made the cut for the midseason honor. Toppin led all scorers with 22 points, including a windmill dunk over the top of his younger brother, Jacob.
The matchup between the two Toppins was ballyhooed by both fanbases and media members, but it was always going to be a tough ask for 18-year old Jacob to cover his 24-year old brother. Jacob scored four points off the bench in 15 minutes of playing time.
The Flyers showed why they’ve earned the national recognition of a No. 6 ranking in the AP Poll. The Flyers shot an absurd 62.9 percent on 2-pointers in the win. They were also 22-of-26 at the free throw line.
The win moved the Flyers to 11-0 in conference play. The Rams dropped to 10-2, still ahead of 9-3 St. Bonaventure and 8-3 Richmond. The upside to the loss is that Dayton’s computer numbers (NET, kenpom, etc. etc.) are so strong that even losing to them on the road can held your resume.
URI’s NET moved slightly up to a new season high of 35. As of press time, they are ranked 43 on kenpom.com. Dayton is fifth in NET and sixth on kenpom.
The Rams will get another shot at the Flyers, this time at the Ryan Center. That game will take place on March 4. The Rams hope to take care of business against St. Joes (0-11), Davidson (6-5), Fordham (1-10) and Saint Louis (6-5) prior to that rematch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.