WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Senate has confirmed Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo to serve as the next U.S. Commerce Secretary.
The vote comes nearly two months after President Joe Biden tapped Raimondo to take on the role in his new cabinet. The delay, at least in part, has been due to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.
Cruz, who has vocalized his objections to Raimondo taking over the Department of Commerce on multiple occasions, believes the governor doesn't take a strong enough stance against China telecom companies like Huawei.
On Tuesday, Cruz was among the minority of senators who voted against confirmation, despite his passioned remarks ahead of the vote.
"Gov. Raimondo's nomination is part of a pattern," Cruz said on Tuesday. "So far, every action, every nomination that we've seen from the nascent Biden Administration, in so far as it concerns China, has lessened the scrutiny, has lessened the sanctions, has lessened the pressure on Communist China."
"We are seeing a steady and systematic embrace of Communist China, and that is dangerous – that is dangerous for our nation," he went on. "It's foolhardy."
The support for Raimondo is clearly bipartisan, according to Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed, as evidenced by the the 84-15 confirmation vote.
Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse also celebrated the confirmation vote on Tuesday, taking to Twitter to remark that this is the first time since the Truman Administration that a Rhode Islander has served in the cabinet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.