PROVIDENCE – Governor Gina Raimondo announced 437 new COVID-19 cases in the state Friday, bringing Rhode Island’s total to 6,699. The governor also announced 13 new fatalities in the state due to the virus, marking a total of 202 deaths statewide.
The governor said that while the state was “stable,” the numbers did not show a decline, as it was the fifth day in a row that Rhode Island had seen an increase in positive coronavirus cases.
“I keep waiting for the day when [cases] start to decline,” said Raimondo. “We’re not there yet. We’re not where we want to be, but we’re also not flying up the curve like we were. We’re in a stable situation and we hope that sometime soon, we come back down the other side.”
There are currently 267 patients hospitalized with the virus, of which 77 are in the ICU. 48 patients are currently on ventilators. To date, 377 patients have been discharged from the hospital.
Raimondo reminded the public to continue to follow social distancing regulations and safety measures designed to slow the spread of the virus and avoid overtaxing the state’s healthcare system. The governor said the still-in-effect stay-at-home order would continue to May 8, and possibly beyond, as originally constructed.
“This is a really important moment right now,” said Raimondo. “We haven’t seen the surge that we could have seen. That’s because we’ve been following the rules and doing the hard work of social distancing. I’m asking you all to hang in there. The results that you see show a clear flattening of this curve and I’m asking you to hang in there for a couple more weeks so we can get back to work soon thereafter as is safely possible.”
Rhode Island has grabbed national headlines in the past week for its abundance of testing for the virus. According to Raimondo Friday, the state is testing ore people per capita than most countries.
Raimondo said a ramped-up effort to provide testing and care at nursing homes, where the virus has taken a strong hold, as well as in vulnerable populations, including mobile testing and increased testing facilities, was underway.
