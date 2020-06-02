PROVIDENCE - Governor Gina Raimondo announced that the state was largely complying with health and safety regulations as Rhode Island entered Phase 2 of its reopening plan yesterday. According to Raimondo, state agencies surveyed a number of businesses as Phase 2 began and "things went smoothly."
“We were out and about everywhere, looking for mask wearing, crowds inside of stores, popped in on a few manufacturers, looked in on some offices, and I have to say, thank you, thank you, thank you," said Raimondo Tuesday. "Every business we went into, whether it was a manufacturer, retail operation, restaurant or office building, people were wearing masks, we didn’t see crowding, we didn’t see people bunched up in lines.”
“We hear most businesses are continuing to allow the majority of their employees to work from home and they will be doing that through the fall and we appreciate that," the governor continued. "The message of Phase 2 is if you can work from home, work from home.”
Phase 2 allows for offices and close-contact businesses, such as gyms, to reopen with limitations, like capacity restrictions. It will also see the reopening of all state beaches and the return of indoor dining, again with restrictions.
The governor also announced 101 new positive cases of Coronavirus in the state, bringing Rhode Island's total number of cases to 15,112. There were also 12 new, COVID-19-related fatalities yesterday, making Rhode Island's total number of deaths from the virus 732. 2,608 people were tested in the prior day for the above data. There are 188 people currently hospitalized due to the virus, a figure that is trending downward. Of those 188 patients, 48 are in the intensive care unit and 31 are on ventilators. To date, there have been 1,302 discharges from hospitals.
Raimondo also took a brief detour from her daily Coronavirus conference to speak to the looting that occurred Monday night in Providence as protesters, who some claim came from out of state, broke into the Providence Place Mall and clashed with local police. Peaceful protests and riots have broken out across the nation after George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis last week.
“I know [resorting to violence] was wrong, I know it was illegal and I know they’ll be held accountable," said Raimondo. “I will say that if you are a person of color in America, and you see year after year, decade after decade, persistent inequality, persistent discrimination, persistent racism, persistent inequality in wages, education and access to healthcare, you get angry, as you should. And one way you can express that anger is by taking action to bring about change. But after awhile, some people do begin to lose hope.”
The COVID-19 crisis has disproportionately affected communities of color in Rhode Island and across the nation, a fact the state is working to address through conferencing with community leaders, increased advertising in those communities and more translators, among other measures.
"As we saw what happened, being attacked, last night in Providence, there’s pain and suffering across this city and across this state,” said Raimondo. “I will simply say that what happened last night in Providence was not a protest. Make no mistake about that. That was an attack on the people of Rhode Island, who came here deliberately intending to be violent, cause harm, hurt people and destroy our property at a time when we are already struggling – going after our small businesses, at a time when many of them are just barely getting back on their feet. As I have said so many times from this podium, I am asking you to be kind.”
Many leaders of local racial injustice organizations have since condemned Monday night's violence in Providence.
Starting next week, Raimondo will begin to hold COVID-19 press conferences on only Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.