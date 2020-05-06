PROVIDENCE – Governor Gina Raimondo on Wednesday previewed some of the new regulations businesses will face when they begin to reopen as the state continues to come down the other side of the virus curve. Raimondo is likely to lift Rhode Island’s stay-at-home order on Friday, and said businesses that reopen shortly thereafter will have to adhere to safety measures such as screening employees before they come to work, sending home employees who are sick, ensuring social distance between employees and requiring employees to wear face coverings if they cannot reliably and continuously meet those social distancing practices.
“I’m trying to balance giving businesses flexibility, so they can do their business and keep an eye on their costs, with public health needs,” said Raimondo Wednesday. “To that end, there will be certain things that are requirements and others that are suggestions or guidelines. These are intended to help you to conduct your business safely.”
In addition to the above measures, businesses will also have to make sure employees have access to handwashing and hand sanitizer, as well as frequent workplace cleaning. As more and more types of businesses begin to reopen, should the stay-at-home order be lifted soon, specific guidelines for different business sectors will be created by the state.
“When restaurants come back online, there will be specific guidance for restaurants,” said Raimondo.
Businesses will have to certify that they have met the requirements before reopening, including a COVID-19 plan for how they’ve met the regulations and plans to handle a potential outbreak. According to the governor, the list of business regulations and guidelines will be available starting tonight at reopeningri.com. Specific retail business guidance will be available tomorrow.
“Everything we’re going to do is going to be business friendly in aid of helping you get through what I understand is an enormously challenging time,” said Raimondo, adding that new regulations and guidelines were being developed with the help of industry feedback. “By the way, it’s in your interest to comply, because the last thing you want is another disruption to your business.”
Raimondo’s announcement and the new regulations come as the state is seemingly seeing an overall decrease in new COVID-19 cases, and the governor mentioned that she intends to lift Rhode Island’s stay-at-home order on Friday. Still, Raimondo gave a stern warning to those who would possibly congregate with the elderly and at-risk population so soon after the order was lifted, pointing out that Sunday was Mother’s Day.
“If I lift the stay-at-home order, which I anticipate I will, we’re still going to be very limited in the number of people we can be with in social gatherings, especially if your mother is older or sick or has underlying health conditions,” she said. “It’s really not a good idea to go race to see mom and bring all your brothers and sisters and your kids and before you know it, there’s 15 or 20 people in the house, and that’s exactly what we cannot afford to have on the first or second day of lifting the stay-at-home order. So I’m asking you now, plan for it and get creative.”
Raimondo further reported 272 new cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island, bringing the state’s total over 10,000 at 10,205 positive cases. The governor also announced 15 new fatalities in Rhode Island, making the state’s total 370 deaths due to the virus so far.
There are 324 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 86 of those patients in the ICU and 60 on ventilators. To date, 665 people have been discharged from the hospital.
It is the state’s goal to be testing, 10,000 people a day by July, Raimondo added. Currently, 80,000 people in Rhode Island have been tested and about 3,000 tests are conducted per day. By Monday, all residents and workers in nursing homes will have been tested, said the governor.
“Then, we’re going to try to get to 20,000 a day,” she said. “Why? I want kids to go back to school in September, I want colleges to be open, that’s the goal. I can’t promise that, but that’s the goal. That’s what we’re working for.”
Raimondo also outlined plans for an early warning detection system, which includes the creation of outbreak teams that can be on the ground within 48 hours of confirmed new cases in congregate settings.
“That level of testing will allow us to figure out who’s sick, isolate them, get ahead of hotspots and start to predict where we might have problems and pinpoint our reaction so that I never again have to say that the whole state is shut down,” she said.
“Say you work in a grocery store and God forbid there is an outbreak, or we get there within four hours to try and stop an outbreak, it means our team has to get in there, test everyone, do contact tracing, test everyone who’s in contact, all positive folks get isolated and then the rest of us go on with your life. That’s the plan where we want to be,” Raimondo added.
Ideally, said Raimondo, the state can reach a point where a person can be tested and have results within 48 hours of feeling symptomatic. The early warning detection system will also look to test those who are asymptomatic.
“To be clear, when you do these tests, they only show a moment in time,” said Raimondo. “I could be tested today, be fine, and then get sick tomorrow, tested the next day and be positive. So we’re going to have to have continuous testing of high-risk communities.”
To that effect, according to the governor, cyclical testing on regular basis will be applied in the areas healthcare workers, first responders and other congregate settings such as nursing homes or large private-sector employers.
“We’re working with all of them to set up their own early-testing for their own population while we’re also going to do representative sample testing continuously to understand what the whole picture is in Rhode Island,” said Raimondo. “This is a lot. It’s something we’ve never done before. We’re going to get it done. I have complete confidence. I’m briefed every day. We have an amazing team, they’re on it. The National Guard is supporting it.”
“Phase 1 is dipping our toes in the water, testing the water and taking it slow,” she added.
Raimondo will continue her daily COVID-19 briefings tomorrow at 1 p.m.
