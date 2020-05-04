RHODE ISLAND – If all goes well this week, Gov. Gina Raimondo looks forward to letting her stay-at-home oder expire on Friday. Though our day-to-day lives "won't look radically different," Rhode Islanders might be able to enjoy outdoor dining or browsing retail shelves in person.
The "slow and steady" reopening of the state will require Rhode Islanders continue wearing masks in public and keep their distance from one another, but the good news is that people will be able to venture outside their homes, Raimondo said. During phase one, she stressed the importance of keeping social circles small and not straying too far from home.
"If we start to see crowds and bunching, then we're doing something wrong, and I'll have to go back to more restrictions," Raimondo said.
Over this past weekend, the Ocean State saw a reprieve from several days of rain and a bump in the temperature, but "by and large, Rhode Islanders were very compliant." Though some crowds had to be broken up, people needed to be separated and others were instructed to wear masks, the majority of people followed social distancing guidelines, she said, making her feel confident in lifting the stay-at-home order.
Also this past weekend, the Department of Business Regulation made over 300 unannounced visits to shops and stores across the state. They found that 95 percent of Rhode Islander were wearing masks, according to Raimondo, and nearly everyone maintained a six-foot distance from one another.
Encouraged by this news, Raimondo announced that non-critical retail store, which have suffered during pandemic closures, will be allowed to reopen their operations. While there will be capacity restrictions, and the state will continue to encourage pre-ordering, stores will be able "to have limited, in-person browsing."
Restaurants will remain closed to in-room dining during phase one, Raimondo said, but those who have the capacity for outdoor seating may take advantage of this in the coming weeks. Tables will need to be spread six-feet apart and will only be available by reservation, but the option will help expand services. Commonly touched items, like menu and condiments, will need to be individually wrapped.
Many restaurants will be unable to reopen their operations during phase one, but dining and other close contact businesses will be the priority of phase two.
During phase one, those who are able to work from home are encouraged to continue doing so.
"If you have a job that you've been doing at home for a month perfectly fine, you should not automatically start going to the office every day," Raimondo said.
The governor also announced 175 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Although this is a slight decline, the state continues to preform a high capacity of tests each day. The previous day, 2,209 individuals were tested.
As of date, Rhode Island has 9,652 positive cases of COVID-19. Of these individuals, 339 are currently in the hospital. Eighty-four individuals are in intensive care units and 61 are on ventilators.
"The virus isn't running away with itself," Raimondo said. "We're on top of it, it's stable, we're made good choices and we've done as well of a job as we could."
"We're doing very well in Rhode Island because of the choices we've made," she added.
According to Rhode Island Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott, the state is also unfortunately reporting 21 new COVID-19-associated fatalities.
These Rhode Islanders varied in age, ranging from their 40s to their 90s, but most of the state's "unfortunate fatalities are among people in their 80s and their 90s," according to Alexander-Scott. Eight of the people who passed away were in their 80s and nine of the people who passed away were in their 90s.
As of Monday, Rhode Island has experienced 341 fatalities.
"On one hand, it seems like we've been dealing with this forever," the governor said. "It's kind of hard to remember life pre-coronavirus. But on the other hand, it's only been two months."
In this short amount time, Rhode Islanders have stepped up and come together, and "have help their neighbors in big and small ways."
"Although this is traumatic and difficult, and has mostly been a nightmare for most of us, I have found courage, inspiration and hope, in seeing the resilience and kindness, and generosity of the people of Rhode Island," she said.
