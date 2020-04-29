RHODE ISLAND – Although Gov. Gina Raimondo looks forward to lifting some restrictions next week, she said Rhode Islanders will unfortunately be unable to enjoy parades, concerts and festivals this summer.
Due to the current health crisis, large gatherings can not safely happen.
"If you're planning a very large gathering – a 4th of July parade, a large music festival, a huge cultural event with hundred and hundreds of people – you are not going to be able to have that event in the State of Rhode Island this summer with those people, in person," she said on Wednesday. "That is a killer announcement for me to have to make and my stomach is in knots."
Huge annual events that bring droves of tourists and revenue to the state, like the Newport Jazz and Folk Festivals or Bristol's 4th of July Parade, will not be happening the way everyone hoped for.
"I'm asking you now to prepare yourself to make alternative plans," Raimondo said. "I am so sorry to have to say that."
While many Rhode Islanders' summer plans may have been nixed, they may be able to look forward to less restrictions and some semblance of normalcy. According to Raimondo and Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott, the state appears to be experiencing a plateau.
"We're not seeing a decline, but we're also not seeing an increase," the governor said. "That's really good news."
"If everybody continues to obey the stay at home order from now until May 8, and if our numbers continue to look like this, flat or declined, then it's my intention and goal to allow us to enter into phase one of the re-opening on May 9," she added.
If Rhode Islanders don't follow orders, however, the stay at home order will have to remain in place even longer.
At this time, the rate of hospitalization and new cases are stable, Raimondo said, and testing is being provided to the most vulnerable populations in the state.
If restrictions are able to be lifted after May 8, social gatherings will be limited to 10 people or less, according to Raimondo. Later down the line, phase two will be 15 people or fewer.
On Wednesday, Alexander-Scott announced 321 new cases of COVID-19, which brings Rhode Island's count to 8,247 cases. The prior day, 2,472 Rhode Islanders were tested.
Currently, 269 Rhode Islanders are being hospitalized. Eighty are in intensive care units and 55 are on ventilators.
Alexander-Scott also announced 12 new fatalities, bringing the state-wide number of deaths to 251. These individuals ranged in age from their 50s to their 90s, she said.
