PROVIDENCE – Governor Gina Raimondo urged the public to continue to follow guidelines, orders and new regulations in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, adding that these measures were “absolutely working” in Rhode Island to stem the novel coronavirus. Raimondo added the number of new cases in the state, while continuing to rise, were not increasing at an expected rate.
“Know that it is working, it is absolutely working,” the governor said at a daily press briefing Sunday. “You can see the numbers on the screen, they’re going up but not nearly as fast as we would have thought. At this point, the slope of the curve is much gentler, the peak will not be nearly as high as it would’ve been had we not taken these measures and complied with them when we did. It’s tough, but it’s working and I want to say thank you.”
Raimondo and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) reported an additional 230 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state Sunday and 13 new fatalities. The 230 new cases mark a drop from the daily increases of over 300 cases throughout last week. To date, Rhode Island has a total of 4,706 positive cases and 150 fatalities due to the virus. Currently, 254 people are hospitalized in the state, with 70 of those patients in the ICU and 43 patients on ventilators. There have been 244 hospital discharges thus far.
Throughout the last month or so, executive orders from the governor and new regulations have established social distancing protocols, including the prohibition of gatherings of more than five people and dine-in service at restaurants, the closure of public parks and beaches, and a stay-at-home order that makes exception for essential travel only, among other strict measures. Throughout the daily press briefings covering Rhode Island’s novel coronavirus cases, Raimondo has stated she sought a balance between health and safety and “maintaining some semblance of an economy,” with the governor saying she prioritized the former.
“This is a very unnatural way to live, and it is my goal and desire to move us out of these restrictions as soon as is safely possible,” Raimondo said Sunday. “But I have to say the only way we’re going to do that is if everybody hangs in there just a bit longer and stays hunkered down and following the rules. I know it’s hard.”
Also on Sunday, the governor stated that 45 percent of positive cases in Rhode Island occurred in the Latino community, and said her office and various state agencies were working to address the issue.
“That’s obviously very concerning to us and we’re trying to, first of all, figure out why,” the governor said. “And second of all, figure out what more can we do to address it. It is our core principle through this whole crisis that we have an inclusive approach and work overtime to make sure everybody has healthcare, everybody is included in our response.”
Raimondo mentioned that the trend was not unique to Rhode Island, adding “but that doesn’t make it acceptable, at all.”
“It means we have more work to do,” she said.
To that end, the governor announced the opening of a new and the state’s first drive-up and walk-up testing site located in the parking lot of Bailey Elementary School in Providence in partnership with the Providence Community Health Center (PCHC), noting that many nearby residents may not have transportation and stressing the walk-up component. The testing site is open to anyone, regardless of income or immigration status, though an appointment to be tested is required. Those feeling symptomatic are encouraged to call their doctor, RIDOH, PCHC or an urgent care facility, which will then schedule an appointment for an individual to be tested at the new site.
The governor said she was also working closely with leaders in the Latino community and increasing advertising on Latino radio in an effort to further promote health and safety measures and improve communication with the demographic.
Raimondo also said the state’s department of business regulation conducted 200 unannounced inspections at various businesses on Saturday to make sure places of commerce were complying with a new executive order requiring employees of all businesses and nonprofit organizations and customers of businesses such as retail and grocery stores to wear cloth face coverings while at work or patronizing stores. The governor reported good compliance with places of business, but said customers needed to be following the new regulation as well, which went into effect yesterday.
Finally, Raimondo added that if unsure of where or how to procure or make a cloth face mask, the Rhode Island Commerce’s website could be accessed at commerceri.com for tips and help. MaskUpRI on Instagram could also be accessed for further assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.