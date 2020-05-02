PROVIDENCE – Governor Gina Raimondo on Saturday pleaded with the public to “hang in there” and continue following the state’s still-in-effect stay-at-home order this weekend and week as the weather continues to improve and spring comes in full swing. The ask comes as temperatures hit highs in the low 70s today and the sun was on full display, with more of the same expected Sunday.
“I’ll be very honest with you, I’m worried about this weekend because it’s a beautiful day, and I’ve heard from friends that they have people coming over,” said Raimondo. “It’s not the right thing to do. Let’s not give in to that temptation. We’re not there yet. The stay-at-home order is not lifted, and it might not be lifted on May 8.”
The governor on Saturday reported an additional 327 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the Rhode Island’s total number of confirmed cases to 9,289. 3,280 people were tested for the reporting of these figures. Raimondo also announced 17 new fatalities due to the virus, making the total death toll in Rhode Island 296. There are currently 316 people in the hospital with COVID-19, with 80 of those patients in the ICU and 54 patients requiring ventilators.
Rhode Island’s total coronavirus cases have been plateauing for about a week, with reported new cases remaining high but no longer showing signs of significant increase. Sustained plateaus in virus cases are common, as Massachusetts is experiencing one as well. Raimondo asked the public to remain obedient of the laws in effect to help slow the spread of the disease for “another week,” as the governor has planned to re-open the state and lift the stay-at-home order by Friday, May 8, despite neighboring states extending theirs.
“I know patience is wearing thin, I know it’s a beautiful day, I know we’re all sick of being in our houses,” said Raimondo. “I hear it every day from my own family and I hate the fact that I even have to be imposing a stay-at-home order…We’ve all sacrificed so much. You’ve seen the data, we’re plateauing, it looks pretty good, hang in there with me. I’m asking you, one more week.”
“If you do that, it is my hope and intent to lift the stay-at-home order essentially a week from today,” she added.
Raimondo rounded off her daily coronavirus press briefing by explaining that the state had so far been well under projected worse-case scenarios when it comes to cases, deaths and hospitalizations, stating measures being put into place such as the closures of dining services at restaurants and close-contact businesses, along with social distancing regulations and the larger, more broad stay-at-home order, were likely the cause of Rhode Island staying at a stable level when it comes to managing the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.