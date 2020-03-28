PROVIDENCE - Governor Gina Raimondo today issued a stay-at-home order for all people in Rhode Island, effective immediately until April 13. The new order comes as the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) reported the first two deaths related to COVID-19 in the state.
"If you’re not getting food, getting medicine, getting gas, going to work, you need to stay at home,” said Raimondo in her daily press briefing. "It’s pretty simple.”
The governor said she made the decision due to the large amounts of people seen at popular recreational spots and big-box retailers in the last few days, with Raimondo specifically mentioning the Narragansett sea wall.
“Yesterday, if you had gone to the sea wall at Narragansett Beach, you would have seen crowds of people crowded together in total violation of the social distancing guidelines that I’ve provided,” she said.
Raimondo estimated a rough 50 percent of people in Rhode Island are complying with social distancing regulations.
“To the many of you who are not following our directions, I need you to better, we need you to do better,” she said.
The first two COVID-19-related deaths in the state occurred in people with underlying medical conditions, RIDOH confirmed today. One individual in their 80s died Friday, March 27, at night and the other individual in their 70s died today.
“This is, for me, and for all of us, a reminder of the stakes that we face,” said Raimondo.
“Were a surge to happen in the next week or two, we would not be ready,” she added. “That means I need every single Rhode Islander cooperating with the orders that I am giving to keep us safe and to keep us healthy.”
The governor said her goal was to be testing 1,000 people for COVID-19 daily by sometime next week. Raimondo and RIDOH today announced 36 new COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing Rhode Island's total to 236, and said 29 people were currently hospitalized.
Raimondo acknowledged the restlessness and economic impact of staying in, but stressed such actions were needed in the interest of public health.
