RHODE ISLAND – After receiving a lacking response from the federal government, Gov. Gina Raimondo is calling on Rhode Islanders to help secure swabs and person protective equipment.
"I'm not standing still," Raimondo said. "We're motivating ourselves, reaching out ourselves on a one-to-one basis to manufactures, to distributers here in Rhode Island and all over the country."
During the governor's live press conference this afternoon, she called out to manufactures specifically – especially those who work in the textile industry.
She also called out to manufactures whose employees wear face masks, as well as research laboratories in industry or academia – hoping to make contact with additional suppliers or receive donations. Dentists, she said, may have the swabs that are needed to provide additional testing.
"Right now, I'm calling on the people of Rhode Island to step up," Raimondo said.
Details of about the items being requested and images can be found here.
"The swabs, for example, that have been discussed are not just normal swabs with cotton on the end of it," said Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott. "These are specific ones that are needed to obtain nasal pharyngeal and oral pharyngeal specimens for an accurate test."
Already, many Rhode Islanders have stepped up and donated medical supplies, though there is still a need, since testing is still not where it needs to be, according to Raimondo.
At the moment, she asked all Rhode Islanders to continue their social distancing efforts to limit the community spread of novel coronavirus.
"This right now, is absolutely the most critical time," Raimondo said, acknowledging how difficult it can be to stay home at this time. "We pay now or we pay later, but the price now is much lower."
As of Thursday afternoon, there are 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island.
She is unsure of when everything will go back to normal, though the more important things right now, Raimondo said, is Rhode Island continues to remain ahead of the virus and not overwhelmed.
"The speed at which we get there depends on what you do in the next couple of weeks," she said.
In other announcement, Raimondo assured Rhode Islanders that they will not be evicted. All courts have been shut to any eviction adjudication until April 17. Those who've received eviction notices should not worry, since noting can happen before going to the courts. Though this is not a permanent solution, she urges people to stay in there homes and continue operating on day-to-day basis.
She also stressed the importance of keeping visitors out of nursing homes, not only for the safety and health of loved ones, but the health of the state. In places like Seattle, where the virus has hit hardest, nursing homes have played a huge role in the spread of COVID-19.
"We're not doing this as a joke, we're not doing this because we want to make your life difficult," Raimondo said.
