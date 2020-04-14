On Tuesday, Governor Gina Raimondo announced an executive order that will require employees of many businesses to wear face masks while on the job in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The new measure goes into effect Saturday.
The governor also said anyone in public should wear a mask, as facial coverings can potentially help those infected with the novel coronavirus from spreading the disease to those they come into close contact with.
“This means, as of this Saturday, when you go the grocery store, when you go the pharmacy, when you’re at work, you should be wearing a mask, and everyone in that store, employees and customers, should be wearing a mask,” said Raimondo. “That’s where we want to get to.”
The order applies to all employees of customer-facing businesses, office-based businesses, manufacturers and non-profit organizations.
Raimondo said the Department of Business Regulation would be conducting unannounced spot checks to enforce the new measure.
“The new normal of life at work in the months to come, until we have a vaccine and good treatment, is going to be a normal that involves wearing masks,” the governor said. “It’s something I need us all to get used to.”
“When we start to go back to work, things will be different,” Raimondo added.
If you, your family or someone you know are currently without a mask, helpful tips for procuring or creating one can be accessed at commerce.ri.gov.
Raimondo also announced seven additional fatalities in the state due to COVID-19, bringing Rhode Island’s total deaths to 80. There are also 275 new cases, for a statewide total of 3,251. Currently, 213 people are hospitalized for the virus.
“You can expect those numbers to continue to rise rapidly,” said Raimondo.
The governor also reminded the public that a stay-at-home order was in effect, and said the state was at a vital point in flattening the curve of the virus’ spread in Rhode Island.
“It’s at a critical time right now that we can put a thumb on the scale of stopping this virus,” she said. “Even though we’re tired of being cooped up and obeying the stay-at-home order, I’m asking you please to double down and continue to abide by the social distancing requirements.”
