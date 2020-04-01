PROVIDENCE – On Wednesday afternoon, Governor Gina Raimondo announced an additional 77 cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in Rhode Island to 566. The Governor also reported an additional two deaths due to the virus, marking 10 fatalities so far statewide. As of Wednesday, there are 60 people in Rhode Island hospitals being treated for the novel coronavirus.
On Tuesday, the Rhode Island National Guard opened a drive-through testing site on Plains Road in Kingston, just next to the University of Rhode Island. However, approval from a primary care provider is still required in order to be tested. In her press briefing, Raimondo noted that the state would be testing 1,000 people a day at various facilities across the state by Thursday, and encouraged medical professionals to begin sending people to be swabbed for COVID-19
“Primary care providers: start sending us folks,” said the governor. “We’re relying on the primary care providers to screen and triage patients and go ahead start making appointments to get patients swabbed because we’re going to be able have these tests happening,” she said.
Raimondo also took a moment to highlight how the state government is procuring personal protective equipment (PPE) and essential medical supplies, contrasting her report with what people may be reading or hearing about on the national level.
“When you read the newspaper, when you watch the news, the national news, you hear a lot about ventilators, masks, hospital beds, and all that’s important,” she said. “But here in Rhode Island, we have a much more comprehensive response happening. It’s not where it needs to be, that’s why we get up every day and work harder, but I want to give you a peek into what’s happening, hoping that you’ll have some confidence that we’re getting ready for the surge, which will come, and then we’re going to be fine.”
“It’s going to be hard, there will be a lot of sick people, there will be more fatalities, it’s going to be really tough, but we have teams in place working to make sure we get through as safely as we can,” Raimondo added.
To that end, the governor announced over five million N95 masks, three million surgical masks and hundreds of thousands medical gowns and gloves were on their way to Rhode Island.
“It’s not here yet,” said Raimondo. “Every day is a battle. Sometimes when an order is made, the federal government comes in and cancels it.”
Raimondo mentioned that she had enlisted Steven King, managing director at Quonset Development Corporation, to lead a team dedicated solely to procuring PPE equipment for the state.
“He’s doing that in every way possible,” said Raimondo, “local manufacturers, [the Federal Emergency Management Agency], on the phone in the private market. He has a team of people working for him and all they do all day is purchase for us masks, gloves, gowns, face shields, goggles, n95 respirators, regular surgical masks.”
“We have local manufacturers retooling their systems to produce some of this equipment for us,” she added.
Further, the governor noted virtual learning implementation had been going well and the state had received a lot of good feedback on some of the strategies that had been implemented in districts across the state as students learn from home.
Raimondo said same-day testing for COVID-19 was a goal the state wanted to reach in the near future. State response teams have also been assembled to handle different elements of stifling the outbreak of the virus, from teams dedicated to contact tracing and quarantining. The governor also called on people in Rhode Island to begin logging their daily activities nightly.
“We have a whole team that does nothing but contact tracing,” said Raimondo. “Contact tracing will save lives. I need every single Rhode Islander to get a notebook, and at the end of every day, write down where you’ve been and exactly who you’ve been in contact with, and include the date. It should be very easy because you should be saying that you’ve been home and in contact with your family.”
Raimondo said a team dealing with quarantines in Rhode Island had identified spaces, such as hotels, where the homeless could quarantine if the need arises.
Another team is dedicated to creating field hospitals throughout the state, with the governor hoping an additional 2,000 hospital beds would be established through this means.
Once again, the governor urged all people in Rhode Island to stay at home and practice social distancing.
Those directed to self quarantine can now get their groceries delivered to them due to a partnership between the state and Roch's Fresh Foods, RI Delivers. Simply access ridelivers.com or call 211 to sign up.
Finally, owners of small businesses that are suffering are urged to contact the Rhode Island Small Business Administration and begin the application process for potential relief. Raimondo also announced a short-term program for businesses with 10 employees or fewer to fast-track relief.
