NARRAGANSETT – Seventh and eighth-grade students at the Quest Montessori School offered a glimpse into their nonviolence curriculum last week with parents, fellow classmates and the community at large on “Peace Night.”
Under the guidance of teacher Lacey Feely, who received certification as a level one nonviolence trainer while studying with University of Rhode Island Professor Dr. Paul Bueno de Mesquita, students were introduced to the Kingian nonviolence curriculum.
The curriculum, which has been in place for two years now, is very much in line with the school’s mission, according to Director of Advancement Susannah Blair.
The Quest Montessori School strives to “serve the needs of the whole child” in “a safe, caring and peaceful environment which will prepare students of diverse backgrounds to pursue that which inspires them.”
Bringing the Kingian nonviolence curriculum to the school has already made a hugely positive impact on the students, Blair said – her eighth-grade daughter included.
Each year, Feely has begun by teaching her students about the principles and strategies of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as well as other notable nonviolence leaders. Students learn about the types and levels of conflict and what true nonviolence means– an active force, a constructive and positive presence, long-lasting peace, and that it addresses the root cause of problems. This description is in contrast to what people typically believe is nonviolence, which is doing no harm but not doing much of anything at all to bring about change.
“Education is the key to our future,” Feely said. “Peace education is the direction we want to be going.”
Beginning these teachings with children, she added, is hugely important. Teaching children when they are young that conflict is a fact of life, but also providing them the tools to realize the level of conflict, she said, helps them to become more self-aware.
Last week, her students expressed how much they have been influenced by this deep study and how it has affected their lives, the way they think and interact with others, and the way they try to look at problems and issues from another person’s perspective.
Students divided the audience into four groups and they moved to each small session learning about the difference between violence and nonviolence, inner peace through meditation, six principles of nonviolence according to Dr. King, and the types and levels of conflict.
Students spoke passionately about their subject areas, engaged the audience in meditation and role-plays, and led discussions about important topics, according to Blair.
“It was a wonderful evening with impressive presentations,” Blair said. “We’re so proud that nonviolence is being incorporated into the school curriculum at early grades so that students are fortified with a solid foundation of peaceful living.”
Feely said the event had a good turnout and it allowed students to “really let their light shine.” Teaching others about their curriculum, she said, has allowed them to more deeply connect with the material.
Bueno de Mesquita, who also serves as the director of the University’s Center for Nonviolence & Peace Studies, has introduced many students to nonviolence based curriculums through his in a topics psychology class, “Kingian Nonviolence & Conflict Reconciliation.” Feely has carried the practices she’s learned there into her work with the Quest adolescent community.
