WAKEFIELD — The Prout Theater Company will be showcasing a timeless classic this weekend, reminding everyone that it’s really, a wonderful life.
While it may seem a bit strange to present one of the most acclaimed Christmas stories of all time during the month of February, Director Vivian K. Humphery makes a strong case that the message behind “It’s a Wonderful Life” rings true every season of the year.
“This story ends up so hopeful — that life is really worth living — and that one person has such an impact on everyone else around them,” Humphrey said.
Made famous by Frank Capra’s 1946 production, “It’s a Wonderful Life” follows the life of a small-town hero, George Bailey, who constantly puts the needs of his family, friends and community before his own. His efforts and sacrifices have a deep and lasting impact, which he doesn’t realize until it’s almost too late.
When George Bailey decides to throw himself off a bridge and end his life on Christmas Eve, divine intervention from his guardian angel, Clarence, gives him the gift of seeing what the world would have been like if he were never born.
The iconic, leading role of George Bailey will be brought to life by senior Sam Eaton, 17, of Westerly.
It’s a stark contrast to the part Eaton was most previously cast in. Last November, Eaton played the role of Mr. Harry Wormwood — one of the main antagonists in the Prout Theater Company’s production of “Matilda.”
While he had fun playing “the bad guy,” Eaton has enjoyed the challenge of completely switching gears and embodying a character he’s long loved and admired.
“The story, the script, is just fantastic,” Eaton said. “It’s so heartfelt, it’s so genuine, it’s so lovely. It’s such a good show, and one I think everyone should see.”
Although there were a lot of lines to memorize, he’s enjoyed the time spent alongside his fellow classmates and the comradery they’ve shared while putting this production together. This will be Eaton’s ninth production with the Prout Theater Company.
Stepping on stage for her first-ever high school production, junior Olivia Barber, 17, of Wakefield, will be playing the part of George Bailey’s wife, Mary.
Although she had been involved in several plays and musicals in middle school, Barber’s rigorous sports schedule has prevented her from participating in theater for the past few years. After working things out with one of her coaches, Barber finally had the opportunity to get more involved in the arts.
Originally, she’d auditioned for the supporting role of Violet Peterson, but had been called back to read for the part of Mary. Admittedly, Barber had never seen the film until she saw the cast list.
“I watched it the next day after I found out I got an actual role — I was expecting to be a tree or something,” Barber said, laughing to herself. “The movie was really good. I understand why it’s a classic.”
The importance of friendship and family shine through, Barber said, and it shows everyone “why life is so special, and why you need to stick around.”
Playing the part of George Bailey’s guardian angel, Clarence Odbody, who shows him what Bedford Falls would have been like without him, is senior Jonathon Cowger, 18, of South Kingstown.
Theater, Cowger said, was something he wanted to try his hand at before graduating high school. He’d been in one of Humphrey’s acting classes when she suggested that he audition for the part.
Cowger had seen the film before and knew full well the kind of character he was getting into. Although he’s had to put in a lot of hard work getting ready for the big debut, Cowger has thoroughly enjoyed the experience.
He hopes audience-goers will appreciate the final product this weekend.
“It’s a great story that really shows us to appreciate everything we have,” Cowger said. “Life can seem bad at times, but it’s actually really wonderful and good.”
Something Humphrey hopes the audience will be able to appreciate is the set design. A bridge, constructed above the stage, becomes the location used to highlight some of the most important moments of George Bailey’s life. It’s also the same bridge at which George Bailey almost decides to end his life.
“The bridge is a place to die, or the bridge is a place that can be a bridge to other things,” she said.
All three of the high school’s productions this year are focused on a central theme of magic, according to Humphrey. Originally, she hadn’t planned on directing “It’s a Wonderful Life,” though. The plan had been to direct “Puffs,” a play about a certain wizarding school and the students there who weren’t destined to save the world, before it was taken on tour.
When plans were forced to change, Humphrey had briefly considered “Our Town,” a play that looks back on the life of Emily Webb and the lives of other residents living in the fictional town of Grover’s Corners, before deciding against it as being too depressing.
“In ‘Our Town’ she sees what her life was,” she said. “And then I thought — George Bailey gets to see what his life is and gets to live.”
The play follows his entire life throughout all different months of the year, not just during the Christmas season.
“The more I think about magic as a theme, or these three plays, in particular, it’s actually less about magic and more about faith,” Humphrey said. “He has to have faith in himself or the people around him.”
The Prout Theater Company will be presenting “It’s a Wonderful Life” tonight at 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online at www.onthestage.com/show/the-prout-school/its-a-wonderful-life-20413/tickets. A second performance will also be taking place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.