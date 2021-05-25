Senate, House Finance Committees hold sugary drink bills for further study
STATEHOUSE – While many communities across the country have already embraced similar measures, Rhode Island could become the first state in the nation to adopt a sugary beverage tax.
There are many who fear the tax could drive jobs out of the Ocean State, and hurt local restaurants that barely survived the financial stress of the pandemic, but proponents of the legislation have called it a win-win for public health.
In Rhode Island, the proposed 1.5 cent tax on every fluid ounce of unhealthy sugary drinks, like non-diet sodas, energy drinks and powdered sugar beverages, would be put toward a retail Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) incentive – providing low income families with additional funding for fresh produce.
“There may have never been a more critical time for this legislation,” according to Sen. Valarie J. Lawson (Dist. 14 – East Providence), the bill’s lead sponsor in the Rhode Island Senate. “The pandemic has shined a glaring light on the level of food insecurity here in our state.”
The program, according to Lawson, would expand the purchasing power of low income families and allow them to put more healthy foods on their table, while also encouraging all Rhode Islanders to reach for healthier beverage options.
“The science and data demonstrate that the behavior among consumers, when a sugary beverage tax is implemented, changes,” according to Lawson. “It leads to a decrease in consumption of unhealthy, sugary drinks, and an increase of healthy drinks such as bottled water or seltzers, which are also popular in the beverage industry.”
In Seattle, a soda tax of 1.75 cents for every fluid ounce resulted in a 30 percent drop in sugary beverages in the months following its implementation, according to researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago.
“Our taxes have been raising more than $23 million a year,” according to Dr. Jim Krieger from the University of Washington’s School of Public Health, who provided testimony to the Senate Finance Committee earlier this month. “We’re using these revenues to subsidize purchases like fruits and vegetables for people with low incomes.”
It’s expanding purchasing power for those most in need of healthy nutrition, he said, while also driving down sales of unhealthy drink options. And while he’s seen this first-hand in Seattle, his research has shown similar benefits in many of the other communities across the country that have adopted these taxes.
“It’s a great combination,” Krieger said, helping people both afford healthier diets and also driving down the sales of sugary drinks. “A win-win for good health and good nutrition.”
Many of those who have testified in favor of the legislation, both before the House and Senate Fiancines Committees, come from public health backgrounds.
Proponents of the measure include Brown School of Public Health Dean Dr. Ashish K. Jha, who has frequently appeared for guest segments on CNN, MSNBC and other media outlets, Rhode Island Public Health Institute Executive Director Dr. Amy Nunn and steering committed members form Healthy Bodies, Healthy Minds of Washington County.
There were also many prominent voices speaking up against the sugary beverage tax, however, including Teamsters 251 Legislative Director Paul McDonald, who called this “another job killing bill.”
“Trying to tax folks into good health is not the way to go, in our opinion,” McDonald said. “We work in the beverage industry, the Teamsters. It’s a three-tiered industry – production, distribution and delivery of soft drinks.”
“This is death by 1,000 cuts,” he continued. “This hurts the working class, and surely is not the way to go. With gas, lumber and groceries reaching prohibitive prices, not to mention the American Dream to buy a house, this is just not the time to add taxes to an already struggling folks. The rungs on the latter of opportunity will grow further apart.”
He disagreed with claims from public health officials that sugar beverage taxes don’t cost jobs, highlighting a highly debated case study of 400 jobs lost in the beverage industry in Philadelphia, which implemented the same tax rate Rhode Island is proposing in January 2017.
“There’s other ways to accomplish what they want to accomplish,” McDonald stated.
Sen. Jessica de la Cruz (Dist. 23 –Burrillville, Glocester, North Smithfield) commented that “the unions and Republicans don’t often agree,” but that they were in agreement that “this is not the best piece of legislation.”
“Rhode Island is so small that a lot of people in my district do their grocery shopping in Connecticut,” she said. “And when I lived in East Providence as a young person, I frequently bought my groceries and clothing in Seekonk, Massachusetts. It was a cheaper option, even for gas.”
While Sen. Frank Ciccone III (Dist. 7 – North Providence, Providence) had originally been in favor of implementing the sugary beverage tax, he withdrew his support in light of a resolution from the Cranston City Council, which is home to a Pepsi Beverages Company manufacturing facility.
“No matter how well intentioned this may be, this is a poorly conceived tax,” according to PepsiCo Plant Director Ken Mancuso. “It’s introduced at the worst possible time, and it will hurt our Rhode Island small businesses, restaurants, and consumers.”
His major concern was for his employees and the customers, who he’s been serving for more than three decades. The tax rate, he said, is extremely high, and will drive up the prices on all kinds of products, including coffee syrup – the official state beverage.
“Our industry history tells us these taxes do not affect how people consume,” Mancuso said, “it’s where they purchase.”
“Over the years, I’ve heard many elected officials talk about attracting companies that offer good-paying, union manufacturing jobs to the state,” he added. “You have one right here, located in Cranston, Rhode Island. I ask that you reject this bill and preserve the jobs and investment our company provides in Rhode Island.”
Joe Maggiacomo of Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast also spoke in opposition of the sugary beverage tax, highlighting the positive economic impact Coca-Cola has had in Providence and across Rhode Island.
“We are committed to helping people consume less sugar from our beverages, and I believe there are more comprehensive and effective ways to achieve this goal that don’t hurt local job creators,” Maggiacomo said. “There are already Rhode Islanders struggling to make ends meet.”
“One and a half cents per ounce might not sound like much, but it adds up,” he added. “Under this proposal, every time you take a sip, essentially, you’re going to pay a tax. It includes things like lemonade, sports drinks and enhanced waters.”
According to opponents of the legislation, the tax amounts to $1.02 on a 2-liter bottle of Soda, and as much as $57.60 on a 5-gallon bag-in-a-box bulk purchase – which they claim will seriously hurt small businesses.
According to public health experts who refute claims that sugary beverage taxes hurt businesses, those most disproportionately affected by the negative health effects of sugary beverages and the low income families most need expanded benefits to fresh produce, are often one in the same.
“This is one of the most important and impactful ways to improve healthy eating among people who are living in poverty,” Nunn said, quoting an alarming statistic that one in four Rhode Islanders don’t know where their next meal is coming from, reaching new record highs.
Food Access Manager Kerri Connolly, also from the Rhode Island Public Health Institute, said she’s spent every waking hour fighting for this legislation not because she has a corporate bottle line to worry about, “but because I know what it’s like to be a kid that was hungry.”
Growing up, Connolly said her single mother had two jobs, but that they still relied on SNAP to get by.
“I know what end-of-the-month hunger feels like,” Connolly said. “I know what it’s like to have pasta and ketchup night, and breakfast for dinner out of a box of pancake mix, because that’s all that was available. I know what it’s like to see my mother skip meals, and this bill would go such a long way in Rhode Island – for kids like me that experienced that growing up.
According to Lawson and Rep. Jean Philippe Barros (Dist. 59 –Pawtucket), who is the lead sponsor of accompanying legislation in the house, the sugary beverage tax would benefit 47,000 Rhode Island children whose families receive SNAP benefits.
