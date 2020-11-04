NARRAGANSETT – The 2020 election may take days or even weeks to sort out on a national level, and local results are still incomplete. With early and mail-in voting dramatically changing the process in which votes are tallied, some ballots in Rhode Island remain uncounted. These are the election results as of just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night.
In the race for Narragansett Town Council, incumbent Jesse Pugh leads the pack with 2,853 votes (15 percent), followed by fellow incumbent Patrick Murray with 2,560 votes (13.5 percent) and challenger and former town council president Susan Cicilline Buonanno rounding out the top three finishers thus far with 2,493 votes (13.1 percent). In fourth place as of this writing is challenger Ewa Dzwierzynski with 2,014 votes (10.6 percent) and in fifth place is incumbent council president pro tem Jill Lawler with 1,739 votes (9.1 percent). If election results were final, these five candidates would make up the new Narragansett Town Council.
But with some mail-in ballots still waiting to be counted until Nov. 4, the possibility remains open that the above results could change literally overnight. In Narragansett there are 10 total candidates vying for a council seat in 2020. In sixth place as of Tuesday is Narragansett Library Board of Trustees Chair and challenger Laurie Kelly with 1,641 votes (8.6 percent), followed by incumbent Richard Lema at 1,581 votes (8.3 percent) and then challenger Deborah Kopech in the eighth slot with 1,476 votes (7.8 percent). Rounding out the ninth and tenth positions in the early results are challengers Win Hames with 1,246 votes (6.6 percent) and Steven Belaus with 1,125 votes (5.9 percent), respectively.
Meanwhile, Tammy McNeiece holds a strong early lead in the race for Narragansett School Committee, with the incumbent chair receiving 2,418 votes (17.2 percent). In second place is challenger Joshua Laplante with 1,930 votes (13.7 percent), followed by challenger Alexander Menzies in third place with 1,896 votes (13.5 percent) and incumbent vice chair Diane Nobles taking the fourth spot with 1,843 votes (13.1 percent). If results were official and final, challenger Ethan Farrell would round out the new Narragansett School Committee, finishing in fifth place with 1,837 votes (13 percent).
Incumbent Justin Skenyon will need to have a strong showing in uncounted mail-in ballots in order to win re-election, as he currently occupies sixth place with 1,633 votes (11.6 percent), followed by challenger Alicia Vignali Henry with 1,495 votes (10.6 percent) and then challenger Matthew Ulricksen in eighth place with 972 votes (6.9 percent).
Former state lawmaker and North Kingstown Town Councilor Doreen Costa, a Republican, leads Democratic challenger Alana DiMario and Independent candidate and current Narragansett Town Council President Matthew Mannix for the seat in Rhode Island Senate District 36 (Narragansett, North Kingstown), with Costa receiving 2,975 votes (50 percent) as of Tuesday evening, compared to DiMario’s 2,138 votes (35.9 percent) and Mannix’s 827 votes (13.9 percent).
In Narragansett, DiMario holds the lead with 1,193 votes (43 percent), followed by Costa with 1,110 votes (40 percent) and then Mannix with 468 votes (16.9 percent). These numbers reflect only how Narragansett voted in this race and do not account for votes from the Town of North Kingstown.
Preliminary results show Narragansett voters also electing to reject amending the official name of the state to remove “And Providence Plantations,” with 3,107 votes (57.1 percent) against and 2,333 votes (42.9 percent) in favor of the name change.
Finally, Republican President Donald Trump still held a lead over Biden in terms of Narragansett votes Tuesday night, with the president receiving 2,842 votes (49.7 percent) compared to Biden’s 2,776 votes (48.6 percent).
In a recent release, the Rhode Island Board of Elections (BOE) stated most ballots, including Election Day in-person and early voting, would be counted by Nov. 3. There are, however, some mail-in ballots that will be tallied Wednesday morning and provisional ballots that will be counted later in the week.
“While the Board expects to count most mail ballots by Nov. 3, ballots placed in authorized drop boxes at City/Town Halls or in polling places must still be tabulated,” the release from BOE reads. “These ballots are sealed in envelopes and held in secure and sealed containers by the local Board of Canvassers and will be retrieved by [BOE] teams on Nov. 3. Partial mail ballot results will be available on the [BOE’s] website beginning at 11 p.m., but will not include these drop box ballots.”
The Board also said any still-uncounted mail ballots would be tallied by Nov. 4 and 5.
Results are still unofficial as of this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.