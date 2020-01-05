Thousands take to the water, raise funds for multiple organizations
NARRAGANSETT – Many welcomed the new year by plunging into the freezing waters at local beaches, all in the name of a good cause. New Year’s Day played host to two separate ocean plunges in Narragansett, one at Narragansett Town Beach and one at Roger Wheeler State Beach, with the proceeds from each going on to benefit local nonprofits and Special Olympics Rhode Island, respectively.
On Wednesday at noon, with temperatures hitting a high of 42 degrees and a low of 34 degrees, the Narragansett Lions Club hosted its annual Pier Plunge from Narragansett Town Beach’s North Beach Clubhouse. Newly featuring a costume contest this year, all proceeds from the annual plunge go on to benefit a local charity of the Lions Club, which regularly raises money for the Inez Sprague Memorial Fund, which assists the needy families of Narragansett, as well as local youth programs such as South County Y.M.C.A. Midnight Basketball, Narragansett Little League, South County Youth Soccer, Narragansett High School Athletic Boosters, field trips and scholarships. The Lions Club also sponsors community initiatives such as the Domestic Violence Resource Center of South County and the Maury Loontjens Memorial Library. In addition to the listed organizations and programs the Lions Club benefits, the group also allocates approximately 40 percent of its annual budget directly to families and individuals in need, providing commodities such as heating oil, food medical supplies and cash for those in crisis, according to the Lions’ website.
The Narragansett Lions Club was founded in 1969 and has a roster of 260 members, making it the largest Lions Club in New England.
At the same time as the Pier Plunge, Special Olympics Rhode Island (SORI) hosted its 44th annual Penguin Plunge at Roger Wheeler State Beach. According to Dennis DeJesus, SORI Chief Executive Officer, the event saw about 1,000 plungers and raised approximately $130,000 for the annual state Special Olympics, which provide over 1,600 year-round sports training and athletic competition opportunities for more than 4,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities.
“Seeing the community come out year after year to support Special Olympics is absolutely overwhelming,” said DeJesus Thursday. “There’s 1,000 people plunging into the water, hundreds more watching from the sides, it’s a great experience. And it’s one that is critically important to our mission.”
No SORI athlete pays to dive into the water at the annual Penguin Plunge. The event, which serves as SORI’s largest and oldest grassroots fundraiser, receives funds through individual donations from plungers who do not participate in Special Olympics competitions or events. $25 is the required minimum donation to plunge for these individuals, though DeJesus states the end goal of the initiative is for plungers to create a fundraising platform online and solicit donations from the public to sponsor their ocean dive.
“What we really want to do is have people create a page online that others can then donate to and sponsor that person’s plunge,” said DeJesus. “That gets people more engaged with fundraising for Special Olympics.”
Plunges are recently popular events in which a person or group of people dive into the shallow areas of a large water body, typically in the name of a good cause or in celebration of the new year. Though the idea has grown in popularity since the beginning of the decade, SORI’s Penguin Plunge has been ongoing since 1977, and was hosted at Jamestown’s Mackerel Cove before moving to Roger Wheeler State Beach in 2011. To date, the Penguin Plunge has raised over $3.5 million for SORI.
“There’s so much excitement in the air before and during the plunge,” said DeJesus. “It’s electric. And it’s great to see the community get so involved and be so passionate.”
“You can’t say ‘no’ to Special Olympics,” he added.
For more information about SORI and its annual Penguin Plunge, please visit specialolympicsri.org.
