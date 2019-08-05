SOUTH KINGSTOWN -- The planning board will be hold a special meeting tonight, Monday, Aug. 5, to hear concerns from the public against the Wakefield Alzheimer’s Facility, slated for construction on Main Street.
Tonight's meeting will be part of the preliminary plan review stage, which is the farthest this project has come after several years and appeals in the making.
The 72-bed facility hopes to go in place of the former Larchwood Inn, which was demolished in Aug. 2016 after the site's former owner, Ronald Fiore, received a demotion permit that March. The demotion came two years after Fiore and Post Acute Partners submitted the proposal for the assisted living property.
Although the initial application had been approved by the planning board in March 2015, that approval was soon reversed, because an abutter hadn't been properly notified. The decision was appealed and upheld by the zoning board, but later overturned by the Superior Court in April 2017. After traveling a long road of legal challenges, disagreement still exists between the applicant and the town.
Attorney Jeffery S. Brenner of Nixon Peabody LLC, who is representing the project, will be making the argument to members of the board that the original conditions laid out by the board more than four years ago now, has been legally nullified by the Superior Court's approval.
The public hearing is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. in Town Council Chambers.
