SOUTH KINGSTOWN -- Tonight's Planning Board meeting will likely go into the early morning hours or look for a continuance, given the number of items on the agenda.
The board will hear from several proposed developments that remain controversial and unpopular among residents, including the Alzheimer's Care Facility that hopes to go in place of the former Larchwood Inn, and the Matunuck Beach Road Condos. Residents have come out in strong numbers to past meetings to raise their concerns and voice their opposition to these developments.
Tonight's meetings will likely draw a large crowd.
