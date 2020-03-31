NARRAGANSETT – Via Zoom, a video communications platform, and a conference telephone line, the Narragansett Planning Board met virtually Monday night to discuss a series of proposed ordinance changes that will address bulk zoning. While the meeting was held at town hall, only town hall staff and planning chair Terence Fleming were in physical attendance, while other board members and the public listened in and contributed from home. The board ultimately voted to recommend the changes to the town council 4-1.
The suggested changes, which now await town council approval, originated from town staff after the council earlier this year passed a building moratorium on all new development in an effort to address single-family dwellings that are then rented out for profit to students or as bed and breakfast lodgings. The council took the action after several residents petitioned the body to do so, with members of the public citing multiple single-family developments throughout town seeking anywhere from six to eight bedrooms in residential zones. The action was also fueled by a letter written last year by the Narragansett Fire Marshal Kevin Tuthill, who identified such developments as potential fire hazards.
For years, the Town of Narragansett has struggled to keep balance between residential family life, summer vacationers and college students.
The changes recommended by the board are wide in scope and include multiple revisions or additions of definitions of development language, including “bedroom,” “bunkroom” and “net lot area,” among others, as well as implementation of a floor area ratio (FAR) town wide and new development standards for homes exceeding four bedrooms.
“Any habitable space in a dwelling unit or habitable space in an accessory structure not including a kitchen, living room or other common living space, that is intended for or capable of being used for sleeping, meeting the minimum criteria of the State Building Code and has a door way, with or without a proposed door, of less than 48 inches in width,” reads the proposed new definition of “bedroom.” “A room identified as a den, library, study, loft, dining room, bonus room or other extra room that satisfies this definition will be considered a bedroom for occupancy, parking and staff review of state approved onsite wastewater treatment systems.”
Town staff also sought to provide a definition for a bunkroom, which it has identified as any bedroom with three or more beds, in an effort to quell developments that could circumvent the proposed zoning changes by housing multiple individuals in one bedroom. If approved by the council, the new definition would require developments to identify rooms as such and state maximum beds proposed for the room when seeking a building permit.
Further, the recommendations from town staff that were approved by the planning board Monday night include the establishment of a FAR requirement that would seek to limit impacts of use that result in excessive building size or massing. The new requirement, if approved, would apply to all principle and accessory residential structures on lots under 20,000 square feet in gross area in all zoning districts in Narragansett. In drafting the new law, town staff researched a number of diverse municipalities throughout the country that possesses a similar requirement.
FAR would be calculated on a tier basis using net lot area to produce a maximum FAR and hardscape percentage (combination of building coverage and site coverage that includes all structures, impervious surfaces, drives, driveways and parking areas) for the given lots, or tiers, in question. For example, the first tier, which encompasses developments with a net lot area of 0 to 2,000 square feet would produce a maximum FAR of .55 and maximum hardscape requirement of 70 percent. A development proposed with a net lot area of 2,001 to 3,000 square feet would produce a maximum FAR of .5 with a 60 percent maximum hardscape requirement. As lot size increases through the tiers, FAR and maximum hardscape percentage requirements decrease. For example, the 19th tier, as proposed by town staff, encompassing developments with a net lot area of 19,001 to 20,000 square feet would require a FAR of .25 and a 30 percent maximum hardscape requirement.
The proposal also includes new standards for certain residential developments, including the requirement of a special use permit to be granted by the town’s zoning board of review for single-family homes exceeding four bedrooms in R10 and R20 zones and on legal nonconforming lots in R40 and R80 zones.
Throughout the virtual meeting Monday, planning board members complimented the work of town staff in formulating the proposed zoning changes after the council’s passage of the building moratorium. The moratorium was a means to stop potentially problematic developments as town staff worked to draft a solution. The public was invited to comment via video or telephone, and resident Paul Zonfrillo weighed in, stating that he had concerns around the “bunkroom” definition and that in recent years the town’s problem has been enforcement.
“My concern about this is that what if it’s just a big, open space?” said Zonfrillo in regards to bunkrooms and the proposed requirement of identifying the room as such to town staff on permit applications. “There’s no closets. I think the spirit of having the bunkroom is a good idea because the first thing you have to think about is how the developers are going to get around it, but I would be concerned that people would just not put the closet there, and it’s like ‘we’re going to make them all sleep in a great room.’”
“People are going to put folks [in a bare room] illegally, not identify it as a bunkroom, and then get around it,” added Zonfrillo.
Narragansett Director of Community Development Michael DeLuca responded that one of town staff’s intentions in drafting the proposed zoning changes was making sure that every room’s purpose was identified during the permitting process.
“We’ve seen ‘bonus room,’ we’ve seen ‘extra space,’ we’ve seen all kinds of generic terminology that really shouldn’t be on a set of plans that is approved,” he said. “Tony [Santilli, Narragansett Building Inspector] asks people what the room really will be used for. You can’t just say it’s empty space.”
Fleming added that incorporating the proposed changes, including the definition of “bunkroom,” would give the town tangible language to enforce it if someone was attempting to exploit the process in the manner Zonfrillo was predicting.
“So the building inspector goes in, he sees beds in there and says ‘your bonus area is really a bunkroom’ even though it doesn’t have a closet and now I’m fining you guys,” Zonfrillo responded. “I mean, enforcement has been our Achilles’ heel in the town, so my suggestion is make it harder…the spirit of it is that anywhere they could cubby somebody in counts.”
The zoning changes proposed by town staff also include calculations of usable space based on net lot area and revision of parking requirements for larger homes.
Ultimately, the board approved the proposed changes in a 4-1 vote, with planning member Vincent A. Indeglia the lone dissenter.
“Although that I think that there is a great deal of positive reasons for seeking to limit excessive massing on what we’ve identified as small lots, I think that, as written, it is very finite in a space and point in time and doesn’t allow for a lot of room or growth,” he said. “I’m especially concerned because of the number of pre-existing, nonconforming lots that will be created if this passes.”
