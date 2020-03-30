SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Unlike most planning board meetings, all of Tuesday night’s agenda items were addressed quickly. A meeting that normally takes hours was finished in less than 20 minutes, over a public telephone conference call, after discussing the next steps for the planning board.
Planning Director Kaela Gray explained that many of the agenda items had been pushed out, with the agreement of applicants, to a subsequent meeting. Between now and then, the planning department will hopefully have a better way to conduct remote, public meetings.
“We are being asked to move forward with remote meetings for the next few months,” Gray said. “With that in mind, we’ve been working on getting us into the modern age of telecommuting.”
Continuing with the telephone conference meetings will likely not continue, she said, and was only a short-term, immediate solution to the issue.
“This was very much to keep the meetings going this week, while we were researching how we want to best be holding web meetings,” Gray said. “We’re going to be moving toward a Zoom platform to do an online meeting forum where we can use some web cameras and do screen sharing to look at site plans. We can engage the public in a robust way there.”
Town employees are currently working “full steam ahead” to place protocols in place, according to Gray, but “it’s coming together as sort of everything is now, under the gun and quickly.”
Before fully moving toward a virtual meeting platform, Gray said the department will do some type of dry run with planning board members to see what their at-home technology capabilities are, and how to successfully get everyone into a web room.
Some of the material that staff will be sharing with board members include tips for Zoom and best practices for virtual meetings, according to Special Legal Counsel Amy Goins. Part of those best practices will include roll call votes, which planning board member Pam Rubinoff took on Tuesday night, and indicating where the public can find staff comments and plans to follow along with agenda items.
Already, Goins pointed out, the planning department hyperlinks each agenda item.
“We will ensure, to the extent that we can, full transparency, consistent with that executive order,” she said.
On March 16, Gov. Gina Raimondo signed an executive order that temporarily relieves public bodies “from the prohibitions regarding use of telephonic or electronic communication to conduct meetings.”
This relief states that the public body must be “meeting for an essential purpose and make provisions to ensure public access to the meeting of the public body for members of the public through adequate, alternative means.”
The decision to move to remote meetings was largely to help continue social distancing efforts. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Rhode Island Department of Health “have advised residents to take extra measures to put distance between themselves and other people to further reduce the risk of being exposed to COVID-19.”
On the few agenda items the board did vote on, the consent agenda included approval of previous meeting minutes, and approval of a performance bond for road and infrastructure improvements. Improvements to Wilson and Tarn Streets, for the cost of $16,775.72, include “surface course of asphalt, bituminous berm installation, and development of as-built survey plans as recommended by the Technical Review Committee.”
The planning board also approved moving the public hearing of a major subdivision, seeking combined preliminary and master plan approval, to its April 14 meeting. The project, known as Curtis Corner Estates, proposes the subdivision of one existing parcel into three lots for development.
While the planning department and town employees continue to move toward online telecommuting options, Gray thanked members of the planning board for their flexibility.
