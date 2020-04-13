NARRAGANSETT – The Narrow River Preservation Association (NRPA) is asking for the public’s assistance in helping provide photographs for a new book on the history of the Pettaquamscutt River and its watershed, set to be released in the summer that serves as the basis of the new work.
“The Pettaquamscutt River: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow: A Profile of the Physical, Biological and Cultural Geography of the Watershed” is the undertaking of longtime ecologist and NRPA Board of Trustees member Barry Devine, who, along with assistance from the University of Rhode Island’s Geosciences Department, developed a geographic information system (GIS) of the estuary last year.
“The book is about the river environment through time,” said Devine. “There are a lot of photos and I am adding more as I get them from folks, but the photos are to illustrate the chapters about the river. It is a glimpse of what the river was, what it is today and what it may be like tomorrow.”
Using pre-existing Rhode Island GIS data, Devine and the URI Geosciences Department filled in the gaps and created a map template of Narrow River and its watershed, eventually going on to develop 18 maps of the estuary and its various creeks and streams, with each map featuring a different physical, biological or ecological aspect of the river environment. Devine then compiled a series of previously published articles and research reports around the newly created maps, adding photos, quotes and text boxes along the way,when a recurring subject began to form.
“I began to develop the maps about six months ago,” said Devine. “Then I wrapped the articles and reports around the maps and a theme emerged of the past, the present and the future. I didn’t need to write the book because so much had already been written about the river.”
Now, NRPA is asking for photographers, both amateur and professional, to help illustrate the book by submitting images of Narrow River ecosystems, creatures, landscapes and seascapes. The organization is especially seeking photographs taken at different points in the year. Submitted photos, if included in the final work, will be credited to the original photographer.
Devine, who has a master’s degree in botany and a Ph.D in conservation biology, discovered Narrow River upon moving to Rhode Island in 1975. Keeping a boat on the river, the ecologist was asked to join NRPA’s Board of Directors in the early 1980s by W.E.R. LaFarge, a founding member of NRPA. Devine organized NRPA’s first Narrow River Run, a scenic route along the river now in its 33rd year, and designed imagery for t-shirts given to participants for 12 years. When asked what draws him to the river and its watershed, Devine immediately cited its distinctive nature.
“The estuary is unique in the world and attracts diverse wildlife and plant communities,” he said. “I’m drawn to it because of the diversity of its river environments. It is a portal to the natural world.”
In 1999, Devine moved to the U.S. Virgin Islands, working as a scientist and mapping the islands and marine communities for 18 years. There, he wrote a similar field guide titled “Island Peak to Coral Reef: A Field Guide to the Plant and Marine Communities of the Virgin Islands” and worked throughout the Caribbean. Upon his return to the continental United States in 2017, Devine rejoined to the NRPA board with new goals on the horizon: develop a bibliography of research on the river, create a GIS map and resource management for the watershed and create a field guide to the river environment.
“I started a year or so ago gathering information, seeing what existed, where the gaps are and then imagining a theme and organization of the information,” he said.
With the contents of the book essentially complete, Devine has passed on the early draft of the work to the NRPA board for peer review, with plans to self-publish and print in midsummer. Further, a graphic designer offered to complete a professional layout for the work, which will be in full color with an 11x17 folded map inside. Estimated to be between 130 and 150 pages, “The Pettaquamscutt River: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow: A Profile of the Physical, Biological and Cultural Geography of the Watershed” will be available through NRPA, Devine and other outlets, such as Amazon. All profits from the sale of the book will benefit NRPA, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year of advocating for the conservation of Narrow River and its watershed.
Photos for consideration can be submitted by email to nrpa@narrowriver.org.
