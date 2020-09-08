On September 6, 2020 at approximately 5:35 p.m. Narragansett Police responded to a motor vehicle verses pedestrian crash on Kingstown Rd. west of the Boon St. intersection. The pedestrian was transported to Rhode Island Hospital and was later pronounced deceased. The pedestrian has been identified as William Hird Jr. D.O.B. 12/03/1954. The Operator of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Alcohol / Drugs were not a factor in this crash. Accident reconstruction has been called in to investigate and no further information is available at this time.
Pedestrian dies in Narragansett after crash
- Narragansett Police Department Press Release
