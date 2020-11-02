SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Through a majority vote the town council approved the extension of a temporary permit Pump House Music Works on Monday night, allowing the venue to continue outdoor performances into early December.
The approval comes with several conditions, however, in an effort to better mitigate noise issues raised by nearby neighbors.
These conditions, largely proposed by councilwoman Deb Kelso, include ending performances at 7 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday, allowing music to play until 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and not allowing performances to last longer than five hours on any given day.
The Pump House, which recently received a $30,000 grant from the state, will also be investing funds into constructing an eight-foot fence around its outdoor performance space and erecting two tents — one above the performance stage and one above the audience. The siding of the tent, along with the rubber material covering on the fence, should help better mitigate noise issues, according to owner Dan Collins.
“My mission here is to really find some middle ground,” Kelso had said, disclosing that she lived within earshot of the venue, but that she isn’t bothered by the noise and base levels the same way as immediate neighbors.
The council heard from more than a dozen community members on this issue, with comments ranging from those in full support of the venue, to those who live nearby and say they can’t find peace in their own homes.
Town Council Vice President Bryant Da Cruz and Councilman Rory McEntee also voted in favor of conditions that will hopefully better mitigate the noise issues for nearby neighbors.
Town Council President Abel Collins, whose brother owns the Pump House, and Councilman Joe Viele, who serves as the executive director of the Southern Chamber of Commerce, both recused themselves from the conversation to avoid any potential conflicts of interest.
While appearing before the council on Monday nights with hopes of renewing the temporary permit, Dan Collins was joined by Pump House Treasurer Cynthia Gifford.
“This was an incredible lifeline for us,” Gifford said. “At the time that this happened, our doors had closed in March. We had five months of no income, so I can’t thank you enough for doing this for our business and other businesses.”
Since putting on their first outdoor concert in July the Pump House has been holding concerts every weekend, weather permitting.
“The whole fall and summer seasons were great,” she said. “Lots of people came, musicians were happy, the community seemed to love the performances.”
In all, the Pump House welcomed 70 bands from a wide array of genres and has also partnered with food trucks in an effort to make the experience more enjoyable for guests.
Although the venue was able to fold COVID-19 regulations into its everyday practices, from social distancing guidelines to contact tracing precautions, the venture into outdoor performances hasn’t been completely smooth sailing.
“As we all know, there were noise complaints,” Gifford said. “Particularly with our closest neighborhood, which is Tri Pond Court.”
“This is not new,” she added. “We had many complaints when we were indoors, and many of them were from Tri Pond Court.”
Although there wasn’t any ordinance that applied to the indoor music, according to Gifford, there was an ordinance that established a noise level of 60 decibels at the border of the residential receiving property.
Town Manager Robert Zarnetske helped to mediate discussions between the Pump House and neighbors, according to Gifford, and they agreed to hold audio decibel readings for every concert for a week.
“With very few exceptions, we discovered that we were within the approved decibel rating,” Gifford said. “It was either 60 decibels, or many times, much less than that.”
“We also agreed to a curfew of 9 o’clock, which I think was a big step for us,” she added. “We only had the weekend and we only had a few of them before it could be cold. Every minute that we could be out there was a help to us, but we understood that a curfew of 9 o’clock would be something that would be appreciated by the neighbors.”
The Pump House also attempted to mitigate the noise in a variety of ways, she said, from putting up tents to covering amps, and will be investing grant funds toward long-term solutions, like the fencing.
“We really are very committed to doing everything we can about this situation,” Gifford said. “We want to be good neighbors and I think we have made every attempt to be a good neighbor.”
Although efforts have been made, nearby neighbor Casey Charkowick said he hoped the town would reasonably restrict usage and enforce it.
“I want to make one thing clear,” Charkowick began. “Myself and my neighbors agree that we have no intention of shutting the Pump House down. We think they do a great thing for the community, obviously people love it and we support their mission and we recognize the challenges they’re facing.”
Charkowick attended the first outdoor show with his family and described the experience as pleasant, but since then, he said the experience has changed significantly.
“We basically have a full-on rock concert, 400 feet from where my children sleep,” Charkowick said. “We love live music, we support it, but it’s blazing inside our house.”
Despite efforts taken since beginning to work together in August, Charkowick said there’s been no change. During this time, he said there’s been 22 violations included in police reports.
“And during that time, we were really hesitant to call the police,” Charkowick said. “I had spoken to the chief and said we don’t want to waste resources.”
“If people are working towards a goal we’ll be as patient as we can, [but] it’s just gone on too long,” he added.
The noise is waking his young children up at night, he explained, and now that temperatures have dropped, it’s too cold to run air conditioning units with hopes of canceling out other sounds.
Although he believes Collins to be respectfully working towards a solution in good faith, the current course of action “just isn’t effective” in his eyes.
While he said he didn’t want the council to reject the extension and believes that it’s possible for everyone to walk away from this situation satisfied, the guitar school turned rock venue, sandwiched by residential neighborhoods, isn’t currently working.
“It’s just taken over this little area, and we just want the town to reconsider this issue,” Charkowick said.
“We think it’s very possible for the Pump House to do what they want to do, support the arts, provide a platform venue for musicians, for people to go and have a good time — but it can be done in a way that’s less intrusive,” he added.
South Kingstown Interim Police Chief Joel Ewing-Chow confirmed that the police have come out numerous times over the past few months to deal with noise complaints and take decibel readings.
According to Interim Building and Zoning Enforcement Official Jaume Gorman, early readings were not accurately captured, however. After the sound reading equipment was calibrated, Gorman said there were only three occurrences in which noise levels surpassed the allowable maximum of 60 decibels.
McEntee questioned Ewing-Chow about how often complaints are received and whether or not the music ever continues beyond the 9 p.m. cutoff. For a period of time, Ewing-Chow said police were called every week, usually sometime between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. On a few occasions, Ewing-Chow said police were called after the 9 p.m. cutoff, but that things were usually tampering down by the time they arrived.
Many of the public comments came from musicians who’d played the venue and described the Pump House as being “very responsible with monitoring the sound level,” and attendees who enjoy having somewhere they can safely enjoy free time during the pandemic.
Community member Fil Eden, who lives a few blocks away from the Pump House within ear shot, but does not deal with the same base frequency issues that nearby neighbors complain of, said he hoped the venue could continue outdoor concerts with reasonable restrictions in place.
“I think it’s important to have a place we can go to celebrate and listen to music, and have a beer,” Eden said.
Wakefield Dan Moretti began playing jazz sessions at the Pump House five years ago. The Berklee College of Music professor said he’s also a sound engineer and that 60 decibels “is really not a lot of sound.”
Low frequencies travel far, he explained, and those kinds of frequencies can be dealt with acoustically now that Collins has received funding from the state.
Those low frequencies, or base levels, are a huge issue for nearby neighbors who are struggling to find peace, according to Sarah Perrone.
“We feel the base,” she said. “It thumps through us.”
“People are hearing the base and that’s the crux of our issue,” she added.
Perrone said she’s not alone in feeling these thumping disturbances, and her neighborhood wants to find a solution that works for everyone.
“I’m not opposed to music — I love music,” Perrone said. “But I want to be able to live my life in peace and work with Dan and his folks. We’ve seen it happen. It’s not every concert. It’s some concerts, so we know it’s capable of being controlled.”
“We just want some kind of assistance with making sure that we don’t have to be the ones to contact,” she said. “That’s the issue.”
Lauren Perrone, 14, said the noise and frequency levels have become so much of an issue that she can no longer look forward to weekends anymore.
It’s become an issue during her down time, but also while trying to study for tests or do her homework in the evenings. The high school student said the issue had made her neighbors seem like “bad people” for not wanting to be trapped in their house, listening to music for hours on end every weekend.
“All these supporters of the Pump House can come and go as they please,” she said. “I can’t go. I live here. I have to deal with it all weekend and I can’t enjoy my own life.”
Da Cruz assured her that no one thinks that Perrone and her neighbors are the bad guys, and the town wants to work to find a solution that works for everyone involved.
Brendon Bjorness-Murano, head sound engineer at the Pump House, said the problem is totally fixable and that there are long-term solutions in the works. He also heavily stressed that every show ends by 9 p.m.
“I promise you that,” he said. “I’m in charge of the sound. I do not let it go past.”
Bjorness-Murano also stated some neighbor complaints of the noise levels were not true, and that there was “absolutely no way that they’re feeling base inside.” Multiple neighbors who live nearby, mostly on Tri Pond Court, however, attest to feeling the thumping of the base inside their chests.
“Trust me when I tell you, it hits our chest,” said nearby neighbor Christy Sica. “It pumps into my chest most weekends, and that’s the huge issue.”
“I’m in full support of live music,” she continued. “I’ve grown up with live music, I love it, I want my family to go to the Pump House.”
In order to find solutions for everyone, Kelso proposed ending earlier on school nights and shortening business hours on the weekend to five hours, rather than eight. In the meantime, before grant funding is dispersed, the council also situated that the current rental tent must remain in place to help mitigate some of the noise.
“No one, I haven’t heard anyone in any emails, any phone calls I’ve gotten, say ‘I want them shut down,’” Kelso said. “There’s not a soul in this town that doesn’t value what you do. You’ve turned that building around, you’ve made it a destination. We’re proud of you.”
“But we need to find some common ground here,” she added.
Collins was agreeable to all of the conditions proposed, though he did state a preference for five hour concert time blocks as opposed to four, so the venue could easily host two bands a night.
“Going forward, I can compromise,” Collins said. “We all want to compromise to make this a better situation for everyone.”
Between now and Dec. 8, when the temporary permit is set to expire again, Da Cruz said the council will have to play things by ear. If complaints persist even after new fencing and tents are erected, he said the issue will absolutely need to be revisited.
Charkowick raised some concern with this current course of action, however, stating that the “council has provided no objective criteria to enforce the restrictions and the applicant didn’t adhere to the previous ones.”
