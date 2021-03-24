NARRAGANSETT – With optimism growing toward the end of the COVID-19 pandemic and a return to a degree of normalcy, an enthusiastic town council this week approved a string of summer and fall events in town.
As vaccines continue to be administered, many, including President Joe Biden, are targeting the summertime for the resumption of social gatherings and events. Most notably, the council on Monday evening OK’d a contract between the town and the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra for the group’s annual summer concert on the beach. Last year, the town was not able to host the beloved event that draws many to Narragansett’s shore for a performance of classics, pops and patriotic favorites due to state health and safety regulations around the pandemic.
“This is one of the best events in the Town of Narragansett,” said council president pro tem Susan Cicilline Buonanno, who followed up by asking town parks and recreation director Steve Wright what the procedure would be if the concert was not able to be held. “I’m a ‘yes,’ but I want to be the naysayer for a minute just in case.”
“Anything we put forward from here on toward the summer, including the fireworks display and everything else, is all contingent upon reopening Rhode Island and any COVID-19 restrictions,” Wright answered. “We obviously have to plan. Even the RI Philharmonic Orchestra is not 100 percent sure they can do this [concert] at this point. But they’re on board, they want to do it. They want to get out and they want to perform.”
The annual performance, which is free and open to the public (with a parking charge), typically results in large crowds, crowded streets and enthusiastic buzz that cements Narragansett as a premiere summer destination. Specifically, the council approved a contract with the RI Philharmonic Orchestra totaling $22,950, alongside an additional agreement with Bill Brackett Theatrical Productions, LLC, the requested production support services company from the orchestra, for $11,375. Funding for the concert, which is scheduled to take place July 16, is coming from the town’s beach enterprise fund, the account that plays host to beach admission and parking revenue.
The council also approved a sponsorship from Citizen’s Bank for the annual concert, which helps offset costs to the town, including the orchestra’s services and police details, associated with the event.
“[We have to] plan this and get this approved so that as we move forward and things loosen up, we’re ready,” said Wright. “We have to plan very far in advance. Moving forward, if things open up and the orchestra can play together and we can have people on the beach, we’re all for it. We’re lining up our sponsors and if they’re ready to go and we’re ready to go, we’ll have it. If we have to cancel at the last minute, we’ll do that. But it would be a shame if things open up and we can’t have it.”
“We’re proceeding very cautiously and optimistically,” he said.
Catherine Celeberto, a member of the public, said the town should include an exit clause before signing the contract with the RI Philharmonic Orchestra.
Last year, said town council president Jesse Pugh, the town entered into a contractual agreement with the RI Philharmonic Orchestra that was contingent upon state health and safety regulations around the pandemic. When the concert was not able to be held, the town did not pay for the services. Wright confirmed the contract before the council Monday night was identical to last year’s agreement.
The contract was unanimously approved by the council, with council member Ewa Dzwierzysnki crossing her fingers before commenting, “this is one of my favorite events in Narragansett, I’m really hoping that it does happen this year.”
“This is the premiere event of the season for so, so many years,” concluded Wright. “It’s well worth it. It’s a fabulous event and people are so excited to have it every single year and unfortunately, last year was the first year we couldn’t have it.”
The council also unanimously approved other annual events in the summer and fall, including Gray Matter Marketing’s Ocean Road 10K Road Race on Oct. 3 and the Narragansett Little League’s Opening Day Parade on May 1.
