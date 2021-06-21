WAKEFIELD — They didn’t go far, but the move has made a world of difference.
Five years ago, husband and wife duo Ken and Christina Procaccianti were able to bring a touch of classic American drug store charm to downtown Wakefield when they opened Green Line Apothecary.
In the time since, their small family business has only grown — first with the expansion of an additional storefront on North Main Street in Providence, and now with their recent move to a larger storefront at 245 Main Street in Wakefield, only four doors down from their original location.
“Fortunately, we didn’t go far, so it wasn’t difficult for our existing customers and patients to find us — and we’re certainly finding a lot of new faces in the store too,” Ken said during this past weekend’s grand opening celebration. “It’s a really wonderful surprise.”
A sea of new and familiar faces were seen in and around the storefront this past Saturday, helping the family-run business to celebrate the recently completed renovations and relocation to the new space. Festivities included a ribbon cutting ceremony and live doo-wop performances, as well as the launch of a new limited ice cream flavor at their vintage soda fountain. The fun atmosphere they were able to create, according to Ken and Christina, was a celebration of everything they’ve envisioned for Green Line Apothecary.
“This isn’t just a business to pick up your pills,” Ken said, “but a gathering place that creates a sense of community,” Ken said.
As the pharmacist of the operation, one of Christina’s biggest inspirations behind opening Green Line Apothecary was to bring a little bit of nostalgia and joy into an often unpleasant errand for many people.
“You can think about any time you’ve had to go to a pharmacy — you’re sick, you’re tired, there’s a lot of money involved,” Christina said. “I stand by this as one of core motivators — it’s not a pleasant transaction.”
“Green Line Apothecary is me trying to add some, dare I say, whimsy to the transaction,” she continued. “We’re trying to make it fun for people. If you’re going to have to wait a few minutes for your prescription, I really, truly believe there is no better way to wait than over a root beer float.”
Walking through the front doors of Green Line Apothecary is a bit like walking back in time. Customers are transported to the days of yore, when walking into your local pharmacy meant having an opportunity to order a malt or milkshake from the soda fountain, and being able to listen to doo-wop tunes while you waited for your prescription. The touches of nostalgia and the highly personalized customer service has proven to be an excellent recipe for success for Green Line Apothecary, and after a few short years, Ken and Christina had quickly outgrown their first home on Main Street.
They both knew they didn’t want to move far, though.
“I feel this business belongs on Main Street,” Christina said, “so you’ll never see us in a strip mall or on a big corner.”
Instead, they moved themselves onto the little corner of Main and River Streets, formerly the home of South County Motors. Last summer, after 48 years of service, small business owners Gerry and George Siegmund made the bittersweet decision to close the garage and move on to the next chapter of their lives.
The previous husband and wife duo weren’t simply saying goodbye to a brick and mortar structure when they decided to close shop, though. Through their hard work and dedication, South County Motors became an iconic fixture of downtown Wakefield, but at its core, the small business was the Siegmund Family’s home away from home.
Over the years, their children, grandchildren and even the family pet all spent countless hours at 245 Main Street — fully embodying the meaning of a family run business.
As sad as it was to say goodbye, Gerry and George were heartened to know the building would be taking on a new life, and another small family businesses would be taking their place.
Ken and Christina have tried to involve their three young daughters in as much as the business as possible over the years, and have eagerly welcomed their thoughts and feedback — much of which has consisted of the girls serving as the soda fountain’s official taste testers.
“We are really, truly, family owned and operated, so my kids help as much as they can,” she said. “They’ve grown up in and around the business, and we try to include them in as much as possible.”
One of the best parts of running their own family businesses is the great example she’s able to set for her three daughters everyday — that women can do anything.
“You can be a leader, you can be a boss,” she said. “I work a ton, but it’s been really important to me to show them ‘We can do this.’”
The extra elbow room for their staff and customers has been nice, but the new space has also provided the family business with more opportunities for growth, too, like expanding their statewide delivery service, and offering a wider array of products.
Turning a garage into a pharmacy has been quite the undertaking, according to the couple, but all throughout the renovation process, Christina knew they “wanted to keep the spirit of South County Motor in there.”
“We didn’t want to wipe it off the face of Main Street,” Christina said, especially one that served the local community for nearly five decades. “As another family owned business, it felt right.”
In recent years, Green Line Apothecary has made a name for themselves all over Rhode Island, thanks to their statewide deliveries and memorable vehicles — which include multiple 1949 Chevy panel vans.
In this new location, while customers browse their selection of products, the space now features a 1949 Chevy truck — which they’ve modified to light up, make sound effects, and also fit inside the shop.
“We wanted to pay a little homage to the many decades you spent here, and we have an affinity for older things,” Ken told Gerry and George back in April while renovations were still ongoing.
Opening this new location has been such a whirlwind, according to Christina, but the stress and craze that comes with major renovation has been made easier knowing how much support the community has shown them over the years.
There were so many new faces in the crowd to help them celebrate last Saturday, though, that they felt like they were once again opening their doors for the very first time.
