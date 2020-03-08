Local non-profits could benefit from United Way RI fundraiser
NARRAGANSETT– Ten local nonprofit organizations are expected to benefit from a new program launched by United Way Rhode Island (UWRI) which is determined to fundraise $1 million in just one day. 401Gives, the new initiative from UWRI, will seek contributions through an online donation platform as well as be supported by lead sponsors Blue Cross and Blue Shield of RI and FM Global, a mutual insurance company based in Johnston.
“Every day, 18 percent of Rhode Island’s workforce goes to work in a nonprofit,” said Cortney Nicolato, President and CEO of UWRI. “They keep our neighbors safe and warm, they protect our environment, care for our grandparents, educate our kids, shelter our pets, and organize community events that contribute to the rich quality of life here in Rhode Island.”
United Way is one the nation’s largest nonprofit organizations, working with over 1,200 local United Way offices throughout the country to coordinate and partner with area charitable organizations in order to raise awareness and support. 401Gives will take place on April 1, when UWRI hopes the new fundraising drive will secure $1 million or more to go on to benefit local nonprofit organizations. On that day, potential donors are asked to visit 401gives.org, select an organization and make a donation.
The organizations in Narragansett and South Kingstown hoping to benefit from the new 401Gives initiative are Ocean Tides School in Narragansett and the Brandon M. Austin Memorial Fund, Camp JORI, Domestic Violence Resource Center of South County, Hera Educational Foundation, Inc., the Prout School, Save One Soul Animal Rescue League, the South Kingstown Land Trust, the Washington County CDC and the Beachwood Center for Wellbeing–all located in Wakefield.
“Nonprofits are the boots on the ground in Rhode Island, providing direct service and community building throughout the state,” said Neil D. Steinberg, President & CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation, which has agreed to match the first $50,000 raised by the 401Gives drive. “We’re excited to support this effort to grow the culture of philanthropy in Rhode Island by raising awareness and funds to support their work.”
On April 1, participating nonprofit organizations will also compete for additional prizes, thanks to the drive’s partnership with Cox Communications, Oak Street Health, National Grid, Centreville Bank, Brave River Solutions and Citrin Cooperman.
Modeled after successful giving days in other parts of the country, 401Gives helps participating nonprofits share their stories and collect donations through GiveGab, a secure fundraising platform. UWRI has made the tool available to participating nonprofits, in addition to providing training and networking opportunities designed to help each nonprofit make the most of the 401Gives campaign.
“We know that Rhode Islanders want to help their neighbors – in a state as small as ours, we are all interconnected,” said Nicolato. “But knowing where or how to help isn’t always easy. 401Gives puts the opportunity to help right at our fingertips. It’s more than a day, it’s a movement.”
To learn more about 401Gives, visit www.401Gives.org or email 401gives@uwri.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.