Jeffery Pedersen is a work in progress on the Iowa State men’s track team.
Sophomore Pedersen, from East Greenwich and an East Greenwich High graduate, is a distance runner for the Cyclones.
“Jeffery continues to make steady improvements and the results have been exhibited in each meet as he has continued to improve on his personal bests,” Director of Track & Field/Cross Country Martin Smith said.
Pedersen finished 27th in the 3,000 meter run at the Iowa State Classic last weekend in Ames with a PR time of 8:27.99. He also had his best outing in the mile when he finished fifth, the fourth collegian to cross the line, with a time of 4:17.84 at the Cyclone Open on Jan. 25, also in Ames.
The coach feels that Pedersen’s most significant area of improvement has been just maturing as a competitor and understanding how to run against college competition as compared to high school running.
Smith also talked about what’s ahead for Pedersen.
“Our next major focus is preparing Jeffery and the rest of the team for the Big 12 Indoor Championship,” he said. “If he continues the way he has trained and raced during the indoor season, we will continue to see those improvements outdoors.”
Pedersen and the rest of the Cyclones will get a “home court” advantage in the Big 12 Championship which will be held Feb. 28-29 in Ames. He has some experience in league championships, finishing 35th in the cross country championship last November with a personal best 8,000 meter time of 25:007.
Sabrina Nuttall (Wakefield)
The senior captain wrapped up her college career by helping the Maine women’s swim team finish fifth at the America East Conference Championship last weekend in Worcester, Mass. The South Kingstown High graduate helped the 200 medley relay finish second with a time of 1:42.79 and the 200 free relay finish fourth in 1:35.59. Individually, Nuttall finished sixth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:05.04. She also scored points by finishing 12th in the 50 freestyle in 24:42 and 15th in the 200 breaststroke in 2:28.29. Nuttall graduates with two team records, in the 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays.
Noah Tellier (North Kingstown)
The junior finished second in the 5,000 meter run for the Bryant men’s indoor track team at the Gordon Kelly Invitational last Saturday in Cambridge, Mass. The North Kingstown High graduate’s time was 16:03.89. His personal record in the event is 15:10.35 which he posted when he finished seventh in the Northeast Conference Outdoor Championship last May. Teller also competes in the 3,000 meter run for the Bulldogs during the indoor season.
Cam Roth (Coventry)
The senior Libero was named Great Northeast Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week last Tuesday after helping the Rivier men’s volleyball team post a 3-0 league record the previous week. The Coventry High graduate had 25 digs and eight assists as the Raiders turned back league foes Emmanuel (3-1) on Feb. 13 in Boston and Regis (3-0) and Lasell (3-0) last Saturday, both matches held in Auburndale, Mass. That gave Rivier a 7-2 overall record and a 3-0 league mark.
Tommy Wrzesien (Hope Valley)
The sophomore is on a roll with the ninth-ranked Johnson & Wales wrestling team heading into the NCAA Division III Northeast Regionals Feb. 29 in Providence. The Chariho Regional graduate has won all six of his matches at 197 pounds in February, three via a pin. The Wildcats posted a 6-0 record for the month and wrapped up the dual meet season with eight victories without a loss. Wrzesien will take a 23-9 record into the Regionals with 10 pins.
Kyle Henseler (Coventry)
The 6-foot-1 junior guard had back-to-back solid games for the Wentworth men’s basketball team, the Judges 14-9 overall and 7-7 in the Commonwealth Coast Conference after an 80-75 league loss to Endicott last Saturday. The Bishop Hendricken graduate had 17 points, five rebounds and three assists. He had 22 points in an 85-77 league victory over Gordon on Feb. 8. Henseler has started all 23 games and is averaging 9.5 points with a team-high 65 assists and 33 steals. He’s hit 21 of 63 from 3-point range (33.3 percent).
Katherine Biliouris (West Warwick)
The Rhode Island College freshman sprinter was named Little East Conference Rookie Track Athlete of the Week last Monday after her efforts in the David Hemery Valentine Invitational on Feb. 14 in Boston. Competing against mainly Division I, Division II and club athletes, the West Warwick High graduate finished 177th in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:02.43 and was 249th in the 200 meter dash with a time of 27:46.
Eric D’Aguanno (Saunderstown)
The 6-foot-4 senior guard/forward continues to be the super sub on the Brandeis men’s basketball team, the Judges 15-7 overall and 7-4 in the University Athletic Association. The St. Andrew’s School graduate has come off the bench in all 22 games and has averaged 23.4 minutes of action. He’s averaging 10.9 points and has connected on 46 of 140 3-point attempts (32.9 percent). D’Aguanno has scored in double figures in 13 games and had a season-high 21 points in a 97-65 victory over Salem State.
Luke Elson (Ashaway)
The sophomore had a solid meet to help the Emmanuel men’s indoor track team finish third at the Great Northeast Athletic Conference Championship last Sunday in Boston. The Chariho Regional graduate finished second in the 400 meter dash (51.18), sixth in the 60 meter dash (7.45) and eighth in the 200 meter dash (23.58). All three were personal records. Elson also helped the 4x400 relay finish second with a time of 3:36.26.
