Redshirt senior Ebed Jarrell is getting ready to wrap up his college career with the Drexel wrestling team.
Jarrell, from East Greenwich and an East Greenwich High graduate, has his eye on the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association tournament starting next Friday in Bethlehem, Pa with hopes of earning another trip to the Division I NCAA Tournament set for March 19-21 in Minneapolis, Minn.
Jarrell, who competes at 165 pounds, finished fourth in last year’s EIWL tourney and earned his first trip to the NCAAs. He was seeded 15th but lost both of his matches.
There are seven Division I wrestling polls and Jarrell has been on the list all season long. He’s currently 20th overall with his best standing is 17th on WrestleStat and 18th on Wrestling Insider News Magazine. His record is 17-5 overall and 10-3 dual matches and he’s 5-0 against EIWA foes. He has seven pins, two major decisions and a technical fall.
“Ebed is our team captain and senior leader,” coach Matt Azavedo said. “he leads by example in the classroom, in the practice room and on the wrestling mat. Ebed always competes to the best of his ability.”
Stephen Cirella (Jamestown)
The Rhode Island senior prepped for this weekend’s Atlantic 10 Conference Indoor Championship in Kingston by finishing second in the long jump and third in the shot put at the Brown Invitational last weekend in Providence. The North Kingstown High graduate hit 19 feet, 11 inches in the long jump and posted a personal best mark of 47 feet, 7 inches in the shot put. He also finished 15th in the 60 meter dash. Cirella is seeded fourth in the heptathlon at the A-10 meet. He finished fifth last season.
Marina Barzaghi (Saunderstown)
The junior, a North Kingstown graduate, finished first for the Southern Florida women’s sailing team at the USF Women’s International Regatta on Feb. 15-16 in Tampa. Barzaghi’s A boat scored 71 points to beat a field of 10 to give the Bulls a 240 total. The B team finished with 169 points. South Carolina finished second (250) and Hawaii was third (300). The meet brought together both the A and B boats for each team and had 20 boats starting at the same time.
Kegan Schroeter (Narragansett)
The Brown sophomore will be shooting for a medal in the weight throw at the Ivy League Indoor Track Championship starting today in Ithaca, N.Y. The Narragansett High graduate is seeded fourth with a toss of 60 feet, 7 ¼ inches which he recorded when he finished third at the URI Coaches Tribute Invitational on Feb. 8 in Kingston. Schroeter prepped for the league meet by finishing first (59 feet, 7 ¾ inches) at the Brown Invitational last weekend in Kingston. He finished sixth in the Ivy meet as a freshman.
Allison Gallagher (Saunderstown)
The junior helped the Washington College women’s swim team finish fifth at the Centennial Conference Championship last weekend in Gettysburg, Pa. The Exeter-West Greenwich graduate led off three relays – the 800 free which finished third (7:56.74), the 400 medley which finished fourth (4:05.70) and the 200 free which finished seventh (1:43.67). She anchored the 400 free which finished sixth (3:42.47). Gallagher also scored points by finishing 12th in the 100 breaststroke and 13th in the 200 breaststroke.
Shileigh Montinez (North Kingstown)
The sophomore finished third out of 12 entrants in the pole vault for the Bryant women’s indoor track team at the Northeast Conference Championship last weekend at the Ocean Breeze Complex in Staten Island, N.Y. The North Kingstown High graduate posted a career-best height of 10 feet, 11 ¾ inches. She finished behind two juniors. She finished eighth in the event as a freshman with a 10 foot effort last February, also in Staten Island.
Keda Song (East Greenwich)
The junior helped the University of Chicago men’s team finish a close second to 22-time champion Emory in the University Athletic Association Swim Championships Feb. 13-15 in Chicago. The Classical graduate finished first in the 200 IM in 1:49.57. He also finished fourth in both the 100 backstroke (49.09) and 200 backstroke (1:48.23) and swam the leadoff leg on the 800 freestyle which finished second (6:37.34). The Maroon totaled 1,579 points while Emory scored 1,595.5.
Lily Nunnery (Saunderstown)
The freshman finished third in the 3,000 meter run for the Army women’s indoor track team at the Army West Point Tune-up last Saturday in West Point, N.Y. Her time was 10:38.89. The South Kingstown High graduate’s best time in the event is 10:22.44 which she posted when she finished 71st out of 135 runners at Boston University’s John Thomas Terrier Invitational on Jan. 25 in Boston. Nunnery just missed making the top 20 in the Patriot League.
Ben Dougherty (Charlestown)
The true freshman is having a solid season with the Rochester Tech wrestling team, the Tigers finishing the dual meet season 8-3 and are ranked 20th in the National Wrestling Coaches Association Division III poll after beating Oneonta (39-7) and Penn College (51-0) in the Tiger Duals on Feb. 9 in Rochester, N.Y. The Chariho Regional graduate, competing at 165 pounds, is 28-11 overall and 4-4 in dual meet competition. He has six pins and seven technical falls.
