NARRAGANSETT — The Narragansett School System (NSS) last week proposed a $33.2 million FY 2022 budget, a spending plan that reflects pandemic recovery, staff and benefit increases, school enrollment and notable capital projects to improve filtration across the district’s three schools.
While the proposed $33.2 million budget is an increase of about $975,000, or about 3 percent, over last year’s spending total at the schools, NSS Superintendent Peter Cummings predicts the town appropriation to the schools’ budget would only increase by about $478,200, or 1.79 percent, this year, if the budget is approved as proposed. The school department funds its annual budgets with sources in addition to the town’s annual appropriation, including state aid and revenue.
Cummings began the presentation to the Narragansett School Committee by highlighting the actions taken by the school district to address the COVID-19 pandemic at its onset last year.
“A lot of what we did this year was really focused on the pandemic,” he said. “We immediately responded in March. If you recall, last March, we had read the tealeaves and had thought there was a possibility we’d have to go remote. We did have a planning committee in place when the schools were shut down and were able to hit the ground running.”
“We had to make huge adjustments to schedules to class sizes to routines and all of that had a huge impact on the budget,” Cummings added.
Currently, Narragansett High School (NHS) operates on a hybrid basis, with about 70 percent of the student population engaging in in-person learning at a time. Students will begin to return to five-day, in-person learning at NHS as statewide infection rates allow, according to the district. Narragansett Elementary School (NES) and Narragansett Pier School (NPS) returned to full in-person learning in September. High school students, data shows, are more likely to contract the novel coronavirus due to jobs, social lives, etc. in comparison to younger students.
NSS currently offers in-person COVID-19 testing for both students and staff.
The pandemic, as noted by Cummings, presented many challenges to learning as districts went remote in the early stages of the pandemic.
“It’s really hard to teach a first-grader how to read over a computer,” Cummings gave as an example.
Despite the pandemic hardship, NSS last year still enjoyed a 100 percent graduation rate, increased enrollment in its career and technical course offering and expanded participation in Advanced Placement courses.
The FY 2022 budget reflects the pandemic in a number of ways. Most notably, the district has proposed an upgrade to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems at each school. $272,000 at NES has been put forward for such a purpose, along with $255,00 at NPS and $187,00 at NHS.
“What we have this year, it’s not a lot of really pretty stuff, but it’s stuff we really need to do,” Cummings said. “We’re continuing to upgrade our filtration. Right now, we have in each building a bunch of a portable units. We do have the capacity to upgrade the HVAC in each one.”
The HVAC upgrade work, if approved, would take place over the summer.
Further, the “supplies” line item is up $87,700, or 7.3 percent, as proposed in the FY 2022 budget, with much of that increase due to the pandemic and the sanitary and additional supplies needed to create a safe learning environment, according to the district.
As has been the standard in Narragansett, employees’ salaries and benefits account for nearly 80 percent of the total proposed budget, with increases this year due to contractual obligations. According to the school department, salaries are proposed to increase by about $485,500, or 2.8 percent, across the district and benefits are estimated to rise $445,500, or 5.6 percent.
“Education is a person-intensive enterprise,” said Cummings. “We are creating the supports for the interaction of students, teachers and content. To have that, you have to have high-quality staff, you have to be adequately staffed, so that’s really where the bulk of our resources go.”
Enrollment across the district currently sits at 1,211 students, though that number is expected to rise by about 20 students in the fall due to the pandemic. 27 students are currently homeschooled within the district, a sharp increase over normal years due to the COVID crisis. The district employs about 146 teachers, including interventionists and coaches.
The district has proposed reducing one preschool teacher due to retirement, while also putting forward the addition of a dean at NES and NPS (the dean would replace an assistant principal position at NPS), a math interventionist at NHS, among other, minor additions.
“We have talked before about how our math scores at the high school are not where we want them to be,” he said. “The pandemic has exacerbated that issue and so we have a lot of students, both Narragansett students and students coming in from other districts, that have some real needs in math.”
The rest of the proposed capital improvement plan includes $325,500 for preschool classroom upgrades, as the district is seeking the state standard of accreditation for its new preschool program, $365,000 for NHS roof replacement, $35,000 for a plumbing lab at NHS to compliment the school’s CTE program in the subject and a $100,000 transportation bus lease, among other, minor acquisitions for grounds maintenance.
School committee members unanimously praised Cummings’ presentation and the district’s proposal, noting that they appreciated the superintendent’s detailing of the last year’s challenges around the pandemic.
The school committee will meet again virtually and publicly for a budget workshop on March 10 and March 15 at 5:30 p.m. The body is scheduled to vote on the proposed budget on March 17. If approved, the school committee budget will face a number of public hearings at the town council level before the council votes to adopt the overall town budget, of which the school budget is a part, on June 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.