NARROW RIVER – Next week, community members will have a chance to both beat the heat and support a good cause.
The Narrow River Preservation Association’s 13th Annual Pettaquamscutt Paddle is still on for July 17, according to Program Director Alison Kates, thanks to Narrow River Kayaks.
Owner Jason Considine, who’s been a longtime supporter and board member of the organization, will once again be lending his kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddle boards for the fundraiser so that all proceeds can go toward the group’s preservation and education efforts.
“This is a really unique and special area,” he said. “It really has so many things to offer, from access to the ocean, to the estuary, lots of cool history and other unique natural features. Why wouldn’t I want to support an organization that helps preserve the watershed I not only live in, but also have a business in?”
Unfortunately, the pandemic and social distancing guidelines have forced many people to rethink large scale events, and in many cases, cancel them altogether.
For the Narrow River Preservation Association (NRPA), a non-profit organization that has been working to preserve, protect and restore the Narrow River and its watershed for the past 50 years, this has meant canceling some of their biggest community events and fundraisers.
Already this year, the organization canceled its annual road race and turnaround swim, as well as its upcoming “Art On the River” event in August, which welcomes community members to capture scenic images of the Middlebridge area on their sketch pads, easels or cameras.
Although past cancellations were made to comply with local, state and federal recommendations to best slow the spread of COVID-19, Kates said they decided to cancel “Art On the River” out and an abundance of caution.
“We just couldn’t live with ourselves if someone got sick at one of our events,” Kates said. “That would just be awful and it’s not worth the risk.”
Thankfully, the annual paddle will be able to continue this year, though there will be some modifications, according to Considine.
Paddlers will be launching off from Narrow River Kayaks on Middlebridge Road every half hour, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in groups of up to 12 participants, on a two-hour, self guided tour. The staggered start times will help paddlers keep their distance from one another and prevent crowding, while still giving everyone the chance to take in the picturesque views of the waterway, according to Considine.
“We’ll have some people stationed at different parts of the river to explain different natural and historical features,” Considine said, “and help guide people in and out of Pettaquamscutt Cove – which is surrounded by a bunch of sand bars, so it can be tricky.”
Space will be limited this year, and online registration is required at narrowriverkayaks.com/pettapaddle. The $25 registration fee includes all equipment and the participant’s choice of a kayak, tandem kayak, canoe or stand-up paddle board. For those who wish to bring their own equipment, the cost, which all goes directly towards the non-profit’s preservation and education efforts, will remain the same.
Those who are using gear from Narrow River Kayaks can rest assured that all equipment will be washed, sanitized and dried before every use, and all maps with paddle routes and basic paddle and safety instruction will be laminated.
Everyone participating in the fundraising event must also follow Narrow River Kayaks’ COVID-19 guidelines, which includes wearing a mask at the launch site, as well as keeping their distance from others once they get in the water.
For those who might not want to partake in the paddle, but still want to support the NRPA, the non-profit will also be holding a virtual event, all summer long, in celebration of its 50th anniversary.
Everyone, whether they live along the Pettaquamscutt River or the other side of the world, is encouraged to partake in 50 minutes of human-powered activity at a time and location that is convenient and safe for them. The $45 registration fee will include a limited edition “NRPA 50 for 50” t-shirt, which participants are encouraged to wear and snap a picture of during their 50 minutes of chosen activity.
