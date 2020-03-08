SOUTH COUNTY — Narrow River Preservation Association President Richard Grant will receive the Blueways Stewardship Award this weekend, honoring his efforts and accomplishments in monitoring and protecting local water quality.
“Although neither a scientist nor an educator, and despite not even living in the watershed, Richard has been a tireless advocate for local and state management actions to protect water quality, monitoring of water quality, education programs, land protection, and recreational use of the river,” NRPA Vice President Veronica Berounsky wrote in her official nomination letter to Blueways Stewardship. “He understands how important those programs are to the river, watershed residents, and the wider community.”
For 50 years, Grant has worked to help protect the local waterways by connecting “people to the river and watershed and to help them realize [their value],” Berounsky further wrote.
His efforts and accomplishments made him an excellent choice to receive this honor, she said.
The mission of the Rhode Island Blueways Alliance has been to develop a water trail network linking Rhode Island’s rivers, lakes and ponds to Narragansett Bay and to use the trail to promote safety, conservation, recreation and economic development. The Blueways Stewardship Award was created in 2010 to recognize an individual who exemplifies dedication to the stewardship and conservation of Rhode Island’s rivers, lakes and coastal waters.
Each year since then, the award has been given to an individual who has the respect of their peers and who has notable accomplishments in watershed management, including water quality monitoring and protection, development of trails along water, promoting land use that protects waterways or working to make connections between watershed conservation and their community.
The award will be presented to Grant this Saturday, at the annual Land and Water Conservation Summit. The day-long conference was developed to meet the needs of land trusts, watershed organizations and municipal conservation commissions, and the Summit offers dozens of hands-on workshops designed to enhance technical and organizational effectiveness. Workshops are taught by experts from throughout Rhode Island and cover topics essential for watershed management, land conservation, and organizational development.
Since 2004, the Summit has annually attracted over 300 leaders from throughout Rhode Island for a day of learning and networking. Local conservation leaders come from all walks of life - banking, industry, academia - and are preeminent leaders from throughout the state. The Summit presents an unsurpassed opportunity to network with people who are both passionate about the state’s natural resources and outstanding community and state leaders.
Grant joined NRPA a few years after graduating from Brown University where he studied Art History and Studio Art. In the first year of his business career, he created the nationally recognized Interlaken Art Program. As art director he produced celebrated artist’s art on book cloth. Shortly thereafter, Richard purchased the Cambridge Paper Box Company and followed with founding R. B. Grant & Associates, a packaging firm providing structural packaging and design to major educational publishers nationwide.
Grant joined the NRPA Board of Directors in 1972. In 1996, he became president of NRPA and continues in that role today. Richard’s initial involvement with NRPA was to raise funds. He continues to work with ongoing fundraising programs today, along with being on every committee. In the scientific element of NRPA, the water quality has shown improvement and Grant is comfortable that he has given a token back to nature.
He will be the first member of the NRPA to receive this prestigious award.
