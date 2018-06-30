In coordination with the Towns of South Kingstown and Narragansett, trained canines are being used to sniff out human sources of bacteria, such as contaminated stormwater runoff and septic/sewer systems, along Narrow River. The project, funded with a $10,000 grant from The Nature Conservancy and The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, is being carried out with assistance from the Narrow River Preservation Association. Providing the dogs is Environmental Canine Services.

Kai, 3, prepares to detect a mock contaminated source in a demonstration at the Narragansett Community Center Wednesday.