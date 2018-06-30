NARRAGANSETT — Trained canines are being used to detect human sources of bacteria in Narrow River. The initiative, funded with a $10,000 grant by the Nature Conservancy and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and carried out with the assistance of the Narrow River Preservation Association (NRPA) and Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM), is being spearheaded by Environmental Canine Services, a company which enlists dogs to smell out sources of human bacteria, such as contaminated stormwater runoff and leaking septic systems, in the river and its watershed.
The dogs and their handlers undergo a lengthy training regimen at Environmental Canine Services in order to successfully locate the potentially contaminated sources. Due to the detection process, the dogs are able to differentiate between human and animal waste, thus allowing them to locate potential sources of waste that are exclusively human sourced. According to NRPA, which coordinates regular testing of Narrow River’s water quality through its River Watch program, two potentially problematic areas of the river include Mumford Brook and Mettatuxet Brook. Narrow River has been closed to shellfishing since 1994 due to unacceptably high bacteria levels in the water column.
“Since 1992, NRPA has been testing the water in Narrow River through our River Watch Program, a part of the URI Watershed Watch program,” said Veronica Berounsky, a NRPA volunteer, chair of the Rhode Island Rivers Council and researcher at the University of Rhode Island’s Graduate School of Oceanography. “As reported in NRPA’s compilation of 25 years of River Watch data, improvements can be seen thanks to recent efforts, but there are still high bacterial levels found south of Lacy Bridge and in most of the incoming streams. Further studies, conducted with funds from both the U.S. Fish and Wildlife and the RI Rivers Council, have investigated these high bacteria levels, their potential sources, and if there are indicators of human contamination. The next step is to determine if the bacteria are coming from human sources or non-human (birds, dogs, wildlife, etc.). If there are human sources, there may be ways to control and stop the contamination.”
As for the dogs themselves, the Rhode Island project of Environmental Canine Services, which is based in Otisfield, ME, exclusively adopts rescue dogs to be trained for the task. The two dogs sniffing out parts of Narrow River were Remi, 6, a black lab and Kai, 3, a lab mix.Founded in 2009, Environmental Canine Services’ dogs and handlers have carried out over 70 on-site projects in 14 states and samples have been sent to them for analysis (sniffing) from 11 different states. Although there are a few other ways to identify human sources of bacteria, this method provides instant results, without waiting for lab analyses to be completed and does not need reference material as needed for DNA studies.
“The dogs are trained in such a way that when the time comes, they are laser focused on the task and nothing else,” said Berounsky. “And they’re pretty cute, too.”
The company is expected to issue a report in 30 days detailing the findings and results of the dog-led inspections of the problem areas along Narrow River. If NRPA and its colleagues are able to effectively identify a source of human waste, the problem can be dealt with via industrial means, such as repairing or re-routing septic and storm water lines.
“Animal waste is much trickier to deal with,” said Heidi Travers of RIDEM’s Water Resources Division. “It’s harder to figure out what to do with geese feces that is naturally reoccurring.”
“The NRPA welcomes every opportunity to improve water quality in Narrow River to ensure the health of the public and the river,” said Berounsky. “This strategy has the potential to be an effective and cost-saving approach and we are pleased to collaborate with The Nature Conservancy, RI DEM, US Fish and Wildlife Service and the towns of South Kingstown and Narragansett. A pervious canine detection demonstration was done in RI, but this is the first full project of its kind in Rhode Island and we hope it will inform other such projects to protect Rhode Island waterways.”
