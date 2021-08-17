NARRAGANSETT – The Narrow River Preservation Association, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization working to protect and preserve the local waterbody, is championing and encouraging a showcase of “human-powered” activities from the public as part of its 51st anniversary. Now through Sept. 5, participants can register for the virtual, summer-long event, named “51 for 51,” and complete 51 minutes of brain and/or body-centric work at a safe and convenient location of their choice in honor of the organization’s legacy.
“Any time during summer 2021, from any place in Rhode Island, the United States, or Worldwide, engage in 51 minutes of human-powered activity at a time and location that is convenient and safe for you and others,” wrote the organization in a press release.
Examples of human-powered activities range from the physically-based, such as walking, running, hiking, swimming, kayaking, paddle boarding, yoga, going to the gym, etc., to something that requires mental focus, like writing a novel, painting, and other forms of art creation. Most importantly, said NRPA, is that participants get creative.
“Pat yourself on the back and feel good about supporting NRPA’s many educational and preservation programs with your event participation,” concludes the release.
Those who participate will receive a special t-shirt commemorating NRPA’s milestone featuring a graphic marking the 51 years of the organization’s existence and a screen grab from footage from NRPA’s live osprey nest webcam. Further, participants are encouraged to then post a photo completing their human-powered activity of choice while wearing their NRPA 51st anniversary t-shirts to social media using the hashtag #NRPA51for51.
Those hoping to take part in the virtual campaign can register online or by post mail now through Sept. 5. Registration is $45. To register online, please visit runsignup.com/nrpa51for51.
“Now feel great about supporting NRPA’s many educational and preservation programs,” the organization said.
Since 1970, NRPA has worked to preserve, protect and restore the natural environment and the quality of life for all communities within the Narrow River (Pettaquamscutt Estuary) and watershed. The organization works to help monitor the water quality of the river and hosts events in the watershed such as “What Lives in the River,” a youth-focused activity where scientists explain the waterbody’s natural inhabitants. To learn more, please visit narrowriver.org.
