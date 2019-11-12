NARRAGANSETT – The Narragansett Police Department (NPD) is putting away the shaving cream and razors throughout November for a good cause, electing to grow out facial hair in support of a national fundraising campaign to raise mental health awareness for veterans and their families affected by the invisible wounds of war. NPD joins the Coventry PD (CPD) and 120 other departments across the nation participating in the no-shave campaign, which will benefit Home Base, a Boston Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital Program.
For the privilege of growing out facial hair throughout the month and on the job, with many police departments temporarily rescinding policies restricting such, police officers can make a $100 donation to the campaign, which aims to provide no-cost clinical care to veterans and military families mentally impacted from service and the service of their loved ones, such as post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury.
“I think the biggest part about this campaign is the demonstration of support by communities from across New England and the country,” said Home Base Executive Director Brigadier General (USA ret.) Jack Hammond. “It goes well beyond ‘thank you for your service’ – it’s something tangible people are doing to show them that they care. At Home Base, we offer some of the best care in the United States, so with all of these departments reaching out into these communities, they are bound to know someone who needs help and connect them to us. Every time they do that, they are saving a life.”
The movement is spearheaded by MBTA Transit Police and Boston Gang Unit Detective Kurt Power, a U.S. Army Veteran and Purple Heart recipient who sought care for his own invisible wounds at Home Base.
“The only wish I have is that we give the gift of hope, hope to all the veterans that don’t believe reintegration is possible,” he said. “Hope to the approximately 20 veterans a day that may give up tomorrow. If I can convince just one person who needs help to listen to me and put their trust in the treatment at Home Base, this will all be worth it.”
According to a press release announcing the campaign, the initiative’s reaches go beyond simple donations and facial hair. The campaign is also meant to “evoke conversation, raise awareness and break the stigma” associated with getting care for mental illness.
Last year, Home Base raised over $276,000 for its no-shave campaign, a figure that far exceeded the nonprofit’s $200,000 goal. NPD contributed just under $3,000 to last year’s campaign. 2018 marked the first time the Narragansett department participated in the program.
“I was present when Home Base presented before the Rhode Island Police Chief’s Association,” said Corrigan at the time of the program coming to Rhode Island last year. “They were describing their efforts to help veterans and their families cope with the invisible wounds of war. In 2017, 60 police departments in Massachusetts had partnered with Home Base to raise funds and we wanted to be a part of the Rhode Island effort to expand the mission for this worthy cause.”
Joining NPD and CPD from Rhode Island are Bristol PD, Lincoln PD, Pawtucket PD, Portsmouth PD and Smithfield PD.
Private donations at each department are also accepted as part of the campaign and will go directly toward Home Base and its mission. To date, NPD has raised $1,250 toward this year’s goal of $3,500. To donate, please visit because.massgeneral.org/fundraiser/2328045.
To learn more about Home Base, please visit redsoxfoundation.org/home-base.
