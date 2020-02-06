On Saturday, February 1, students from Narragansett High School from Narragansett, Rhode Island won the Nor’easter Bowl, a regional ocean science academic competition that is part of the National Ocean Sciences Bowl (NOSB). The Nor’easter Bowl, which was hosted by the University of New Hampshire, is part of a nationwide competition that tests students’ knowledge of ocean science disciplines through buzzer-style, multiple-choice questions and open-ended team challenge questions. The Narragansett High School team will join winners from 22 other regional bowls April 16-19 in Long Beach, Mississippi, for the NOSB Finals. Students on the championship team include Liam Manchester, Erin McCaffrey, Julia Highcove, Shelby Lefoley, Ryan Lonkart, and Bryn Stillwell. They are coached by Sarah Krous.
