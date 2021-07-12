NARRAGANSETT – The students of the Narragansett High School (NHS) theater program will take audiences back in time to Civil War-era Massachusetts for “Little Women, The Musical,” a coming-of-age tale featuring the four beloved March sisters and their adventures living in 1860s Concord. The production, NHS Theater’s first in-person show since the pandemic, will run Friday, July 16 through Sunday, July 18 at the South County Museum.
“I think that ‘Little Women’ is a classic story that stands the test of time because it is about realizing that your dreams are within your reach,” said Sarah Prickel-Kane, NHS Choral Director. “The main character, Jo March, has grand ideas and a fiery personality — and yet, she finds her greatest success and passion in telling the story of her family. I think that this is something that is relatable for many people. On top of this, the characters and story are charming and sweet, and this particular version of the story (the musical) is appropriate for all ages to enjoy.”
Based on the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott, this production of “Little Women” is a two-act adaptation of the beloved classic, with a musical twist. Featuring a cast of actors ranging in age from 14 to 18 years old, the show will be led by NHS students Natalie Portillo, Selina Amargo, Mack Killilea and Isabella McElroy, portraying the four March sisters. The show will follow Jo March and her sisters on their unforgettable adventures.
“The students are doing an incredible job with this show,” said Prickel-Kane. “The challenge in realizing ‘Little Women’s’ characters is that they are older than our students, and from a different time period. However, each cast member has delved in and brought their character to life. You definitely don’t want to miss this one — it’s going to be astonishing.”
The production team for “Little Women” consists of NHS Acting Coach Nick D’Amico, Choreographer Rachel Benz and Prickel-Kane serving as the Producing Director/Musical Director.
While a production in July is not typical for NHS Theater, a combination of elements led the program to produce a summer show. The first was the pandemic. Students in NHS Theater have not performed in front of a live audience since the initial lockdowns and closures in March of last year.
“We wanted to give them that opportunity,” said Prickel-Kane. “Being able to rehearse in person has been amazing. I don’t think it’s something we’ll ever take for granted again. Working on virtual shows gave us new insights and experience, but there is nothing quite like live theatre. We are all so excited to be performing in front of a live audience very soon.”
The NHS Choral Director also said the program wanted to provide students with the opportunity to perform a live show prior to the school’s annual musical in the spring.
The NHS production of “Little Women” will take place on Friday, July 16 at 5 p.m., Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the South County Museum, 15 Strathmore St., Narragansett. Tickets are $7 for students and seniors and $12 for general admission and can be purchased at www.showtix4u.com.
