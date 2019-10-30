SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The land swap process continues to move forward, according to town manager Robert Zarnetske, but is at somewhat of a standstill presently.
As of date, South County Hospital has done an appraisal of the property they hope to receive in the land swap agreement with the National Parks Service, but that appraisal has not been approved for release to the public yet by the property owner.
“We’re sort of at a funny place right now because the next step and the last step for us, before we can submit a formal application to the National Parks Service, is a public hearing,” Zarnetske told members of the town council on Monday night. “We need to hear from the public whether or not this swap would be a reasonable swap.”
“We believe we need to be able to provide the public with the value of the land that we’re proposing to give up and the value of the land that we’re proposing to receive,” he continued. “It’s not enough for us to simply say we’re giving up eight acres in exchange for 32 – we need to be able to say what the dollar amount is.”
Discussion of the possible land swap began several months ago when South County Hospital was looking into new possibilities for additional parking. The hope had been to expand their footprint into the park space immediately adjacent to the hospital, but in an effort to try to lease that land out, town officials discovered that in 1976, South Kingstown took a grant from the National Park Service for $3,500 to keep that land open.
The solution wasn’t as simple as giving back the $3,500, Zarnetske explained to the council back in May. If the town broke the terms of the grant, South Kingstown would never be eligible for another grant from the National Parks Service in the future. The option of applying for a land swap, agreeing to keep a similar parcel of land open and free of development, was possible, though.
Town employees have been working on this application since alongside staff members of South County Hospital. Recently, however, challenges have arisen since the hospital employee shepherding the deal no longer works there, Zarnetske said. Currently, he said he’s working to figure out a way to have the appraisal disclosed to the public.
At this point, the hospital does not have a purchase and sales agreement, or an option on the land, according to Zarnetske.
“They’ve got a concept that they’ve been working with the property owner on, so in my view, what they really need to do is get control of the property in a meaningful way,” he said. “We need to get to the next step.”
Some good news to come out of the land swap update is that a new set of appraisal guidelines recently adopted by the Department of the Interior could have thrown a monkey wrench into the land swap process, according to Zarnetske. Because the deal would not involve any cash transactions, though, the town will not be affected by these changes, he said.
Other topics of Zarnetske’s report to the council included comments about issues on Birchwood Drive regarding tulip trees that had been worked into the design of the neighborhood.
Not only has there been an issue of trees pushing up concrete, but the choice of tulip trees has been “undermining folk’s ability to enjoy their property,” Zarnetske said. The sap from the trees has been destroying the paint on cars and also attracting bees to the neighborhood, making it hard for residents to enjoy their outdoor spaces. In the future, he cautioned that the town find alternatives that don’t have long-term consequences.
“I think it’s important for us to remember that the consequences of decisions like, ‘Let’s put a tree in, it’s nice,’ can come back to getcha on the backside,” Zarnetske said. “This is one of those cases. The number one problem with sidewalks is roots. Tree roots kill sidewalks. Sidewalks that are uneven injure people.”
“While trees are great, we need to be very careful about making sure we’re putting the right species in the right place,” he added.
Zarnetske also updated the council on his meeting with Infrastructure Bank last week about finding a way to fund $3 million for a seawall. There will be a public hearing for the Matunuck seawall on Nov. 12 in Providence, he said.
In other business, the council also approved three bids for new police uniforms. South Kingstown Police Chief Joe Geaber explained that the company that formerly made the department’s uniforms no longer exists.
“We have to revert to buying off the rack,” he said. “We have to start this transition now. It’s going to take a while.”
The new uniforms will be a darker color with blue piping, and “look pretty good” in his opinion.
One of the three bids approved by the council on Monday night was for load-bearing vests, which help take pressure off officers’ lower backs. “Just about every department is wearing them,” according to Geaber, and they’re very practical.
Some of the shirts also approved will have material that breathes, to prevent officers from overheating while wearing the new vests, especially during the hot summer months.
Although no longer having the option to go with the same uniform company is a bit of a change, Geaber said this should save some money in the long run.
