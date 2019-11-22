NARRAGANSETT – The Town of Narragansett last week filed an objection and a motion to dismiss a complaint brought against the town council by supporters of the Narragansett public library project in Washington County Superior Court. In its filings, the town argued the library lawsuit lacked merit, would block town operations and was an attempt to bring a political disagreement to the jurisdiction of the courts.
“The instant lawsuit, brought by the Plaintiffs, improperly disguises what is essentially a political issue as a legal controversy,” reads the town’s objection to the complaint filed on Wednesday, Nov. 13. “In this regard, the Plaintiffs have suggested that they are the defenders of the voters of Narragansett who passed a 2016 bond referendum to provide funds for the relocation of the Town’s Library to the so-called Belmont Building. However, the relocation of the Library to the Belmont Building was controversial at its inception and the product of a 3-2 split of the Town Council at that time. Subsequently, when the voters had another opportunity to weigh in on the subject, in a campaign dominated by the Library issue, the election resulted in a new Town Council opposed to the project.”
A local controversy was brought to the courts on Sept. 24, when Love Your Library, a grassroots coalition of residents in support of the new public library in the Pier Marketplace, along with the Friends of the Narragansett Library, the fundraising arm of the library, former Narragansett Town Council President Susan Cicilline Buonanno and Town Democratic Committee Chair Win Hames filed suit against the Narragansett Town Council for its failure to move ahead with a new public library in the pier and the group’s efforts to stop the current iteration of the project with the sale of the property it was proposed for. The plaintiffs were seeking injunctive and declatory relief on the basis that the town council was denying the public’s will by selling the property envisioned for the project despite two-thirds of those who voted in Narragansett approving a $5.8 million bond for a new library in 2016. The town’s recent objection to and motion to dismiss the complaint continuously points to the 2018 election, which it alleges was, in essence, another chance for the public to weigh in on the topic after the 2016 vote and after a location for the new library (Pier Marketplace) had been determined.
“In this regard, the lines were clearly set between ‘pro-Library’ candidates, and those opposed, or skeptical of the relocation of the Library to the Belmont Building,” the objection states. “Ultimately, on November 8, 2018, the voters elected Mannix, Lawler, Lema, Pugh, and Murray. This resulted in a three-member majority that vocally campaigned in opposition to, or expressed skepticism over the relocation of the Library to the Belmont Building.”
“Although an advertisement for the Library Bond Referendum referenced the Belmont Building, the actual [2016] ballot question authorizing the Bonds, and subsequent authority granted by the General Assembly did not reference any specific location,” the document continues. “The candidates for Town Council who advocated for the move of the Library to the Belmont Building were Plaintiff Winter Hames, III, Plaintiff Susan Cicilline Buonanno, Defendant Jesse Pugh, and Defendant Patrick Murray. The candidates opposed to, or skeptical towards the relocation of the Library to the Belmont Building (aka the “Gilbane Building”) included Defendant Matthew Mannix, Defendant Jill Lawler, and Defendant Richard Lema. In this regard, the candidates circulated campaign materials touting their positions. Further, the issue of the relocation of the Library was a major point of contention at campaign events and debates.”
The town’s response to the complaint also states the plaintiffs did not identify any stake or harm beyond that of or to the general public, a claim the town argued was not sufficient for relief as established in prior Rhode Island cases.
“As it pertains to standing, the Courts have repeatedly found that a litigant must ‘demonstrate a personalized injury distinct from that of the community as a whole,’” reads the town’s memorandum of law in support of the town council and quoting West Warwick School Committee v. Souliere, a case from 1993 where plaintiffs “failed to show any actual or concrete wrong beyond a general grievance common to all taxpayers,” according to the town. “The plaintiffs essentially allege that the Town has thwarted the will of the electorate by selling the Belmont Building before ballot initiatives filed by the plaintiffs will appear on the ballot in November of 2020. In other words - putting aside the fact the voters elected a 2018 Town Council that largely opposed placing the library in the Belmont Building–they contend that actions by the Town are denying the electorate an opportunity to weigh in on the issues surrounding the Library in next year’s election. Accordingly, the Plaintiffs have not plead any claim seeking a remedy that is different from the public at large.”
Finally, in its objections, the town argued that recent petitions, submitted by Hames and Cicilline Buonanno and backed by library project supporters, that sought to establish law in Narragansett dictating the Belmont building be used for the new library, could not be grounds for relief. The town’s reasoning in this regard was that if allowed, the granted relief would mean a small, vocal minority could interrupt town operations via the courts.The petitions are now making their way through town hall before likely going on Narragansett’s ballot to be voted on by the public in 2020.
“The Plaintiffs are asking this Court to issue a declaratory judgment based on a reading of the Town’s referendum ordinance that is unjustified, and will lead to the absurd result of denying the will of the electorate, and grinding the administration of the Town to a complete halt,” the Town’s memorandum reads. “Quite simply, this is a political issue, better left to the voters than the Courts.”
Both the town’s objection and motion to dismiss, along with its memorandum of law, were filed by town solicitor Andrew Berg on behalf of the council.
A conference between the plaintiffs, town council and associate justice Jeffrey A. Lanphear is scheduled for Nov. 26.
