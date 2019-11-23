KINGSTON – The University of Rhode Island celebrated the completion of its two-mile bike path on Monday morning with a ceremonial ribbon cutting held inside Mackal Field House, shielded away from the day’s cold temperatures.
University President David M. Dooley was joined by the Department of Environmental Management Director Janet L. Coit, locally elected officials, faculty, staff, students, community members and bike-enthusiasts to mark a project that has been years in the making.
“I’d like to thank everyone for making this new portion of the state’s bike path system a reality, including our friends at the Department of Environmental Management and our town Office of Capital Projects,” Dooley said. “But I’d also like to single out URI alumnus Phillip Kydd, who served us as an executive in residence from the Department of Transportation, for a special thank you.”
Kydd was the “catalyst for the project,” according to Dooley, without whom the project wouldn’t be possible. He had a vision for the bike path years before the plans were able to get off the ground and “deserves most of the credit for securing the funding from DEM to make this project a reality.”
The two-mile, $2.9 million bike path connects the Kingston Campus to the William C. O’Neill Bike Path, giving the university direct access to Peace Dale, Wakefield and Narragansett. It was funded largely in part by a $2.4 million Department of Environmental Management Green Economy Bond grant.
On campus the path begins outside Brookside Hall and runs to the East side of Meade Stadium, passing Keaney Gymnasium, Mackal Field House, Boss Ice Arena and Bill Beck Field. After crossing over Route 138 via a traffic signal located near Fernwood Cemeteries, cyclists then pedal through URI’s Peckham Farm to the east and dense woodlands to the west.
For College of the Environment and Life Sciences Associate Dean Carol Thornber, this new connection means a safer commute to work.
“I’m delighted that the bike path extension has been completed,” Thornber said.
As someone who lives locally and rides her bike to work regularly, Thornber was also pleased to have a new commute route that takes her through parts of her own community that she’d only passed by before. Pedaling through Peckham Farm, Thornber said she realized how beautiful the piece of land really is.
Coit said she hopes this bike path will not only provide commuters with a safer route to work but will show others, residents and tourists alike, just how beautiful the Ocean State is.
“It’s wonderful to live in such a beautiful state and work with people who are committed to sustainability, great transportation and recreational opportunities for our residents,” she said. “Our goal is to constantly improve and expand our state facilities and open spaces for the benefit of everyone.”
This project will provide alternative commuting options for faculty, staff and students, and recreation opportunities for the community at large – meaning fewer cars on the road.
“This is a major next step in the university’s ongoing efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and enhance its sustainability,” Dooley said.
The bike path is only part of the university’s comprehensive sustainability program, which includes an innovative solar energy initiative with South Kingstown and Narragansett, and millions of dollars in infrastructure improvements that have resulted in the reduction of 26 million pounds of carbon dioxide emissions and a 30 percent reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.
“Our work isn’t done here by any means,” Dooley added. “We’re going to continue it because I think the times demand it.”
Student Senate President Nick Marotta not only sees this as a safe and affordable option for students to take advantage of but as smart community planning.
“In addition to being the president of the university student body, I also study landscape architecture and community planning,” Marotta said, “which provides me with a slightly different perspective on a project like this than most students would have. In our field, the concept of multi-modal connectivity is an important one, especially when the focus is on sustainable practices.”
“In times like this, it is critical that we explore alternative methods of transportation which will help reduce carbon emissions so that the University of Rhode Island can be enjoyed for many years to come,” he added.
Being able to bike to class will not only benefit the environment, according to Marotta, but the students who take advantage of it as well. It will increase physical activity and decrease stress levels, he said, by affording them the chance to get outdoors.
If the option had been available when he was a freshman, Marotta joked that he would have saved a lot of money on Uber rides down to the beach.
“It’s always a great honor for me to represent the student body, especially on an occasion like this that marks the addition of what will be known down the road as a highlight of the URI student experience,” he said. “Thank you for coming and congratulations to everyone who worked on and was part of this project. Enjoy the ride.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.