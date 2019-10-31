NARRAGANSETT – In a heated exchange, Narragansett Town Council President Matthew Mannix said the council should consider removing Laurie Kelly, Narragansett Library Board Chair, from the position. The latest round of sparring between the council and library board comes as the fate of the former Belmont building was tossed back up into the air with the recent departure of Carlos Mouta from a $2,070,145 deal with the town that would have seen the Connecticut-based developer purchase the space for a food court and marketplace. The library has viewed the former Belmont property as a suitable location for a new library since 2012, causing frequent clashes between the board and council.
“This is why we can’t work with you,” said Mannix to Kelly during the public comment portion of a town council meeting last week. “I think we should think about removing Laurie Kelly from the board of trustees. That’s what we should do. You are very impossible to work with.”
“I welcome you to do that,” responded Kelly. “You have removed people from every board…who speak out on the library issue. It’s been very clear to all of us. I’ll await your decision on that.”
The debate came during a lively discussion surrounding current funding for the Narragansett Library Board of Trustees. In April, the town council in split vote elected to cut the library board’s budget by more than half, citing what some members of the council deemed a “surplus” held by the board in excess of $680,000. The cut came as tensions between the council and board were high regarding the former’s decision (again in split vote) to put the former Belmont property up for sale in January, despite the building’s intended use as a new public library by the former town council. The board has contested the current council’s characterization of its funds, stating the monies in its fund balance were being set aside to complete the library buildout of the Belmont property and pay pensions for two library employees whose benefits were also cut by this council.
The Narragansett Library receives about $181,000 annually from the state’s office of library and information services (OLIS) to assist the funding of its operations. OLIS, however, abides by standards and laws dictating that libraries must be level funded, or funded at least the same amount as in the previous year, in order to be eligible for the state aid. With the council’s recent cuts to the library budget, the board would not receive the state funding, as a letter from OLIS sent to town staff in the beginning of October indicated. The council has proposed the library board pay about $400,000 from its fund back to the town, which would then give the money back to the board in the form of an appropriation. The move would allow OLIS to grant state aid for the Narragansett library.
Prior to Kelly’s and Mannix’s exchange, Kelly was stating during public comment that the council had recently mischaracterized the fund balance in an effort to mislead the public. Referring to comments made at an Oct. 7 council meeting by councilor Richard Lema, who stated the library board’s fund balance got as high as $904,000 in 2018, Kelly said the council member had been disingenuous.
“What’s disingenuous is for Mr. Lema to read numbers at the last council so that Stanley [Wojciechowski, a resident and frequent critic of the new library project] stands up and says ‘there’s $904,000,’” said Kelly, referencing an earlier comment made by Wojciechowski that called attention to the fund balance amount, stating it had hit a high of $900,000. “[Donations to the library] are not to pay library staff salaries. That money is included in that $904,000 [amount]. I don’t know whether it’s on purpose you’re saying that or you don’t understand what the difference is.”
Kelly was then cut off by Mannix, who defended Lema and stated “$904,000 has been mentioned at times.”
“This is just you misrepresenting what is in that money,” Kelly said.
“I can bring the finance director up here and stop your gamesmanship,” said Mannix. “$904,000 was never put forward in budget.”
Much of the discussion throughout the exchange was in the form of raised voices attempting to speak over one another. The moment occurred on the heels of a relatively uneventful council meeting, a rarity in today’s political landscape in Narragansett, during which the council mostly focused its attention on other municipal matters.
Members of the council and library board have been involved in negotiations via email, but little headway on a resolution has been produced as of this writing.
