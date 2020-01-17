A local non-profit organization is now seeking to assist area individuals wishing to continue their education. The General Federation of Women’s Clubs Women’s Club of South County (GFWCSC) is seeking to distribute thousands of dollars in scholarship funds to women in southern Rhode Island looking to advance their education and attain goals in their professional pursuits. The club is now seeking applicants for the scholarship program through April 1.
“For over 20 years, since 1997, the Women’s Club of South County, GFWC, has been committed to helping women in southern Rhode Island achieve educational and career goals,” said Eileen Shanck, women’s club external communications committee co-chair. “In addition to the Club’s local fundraising efforts to support the scholarship program, primarily through its signature fundraiser, the annual Book & Author Luncheon, the Rhode Island Foundation manages a permanent Scholarship Endowment Fund that contributes funds toward the amount distributed annually and to ensure perpetual support of the program.”
Each year, the club awards scholarships ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars to selected applicants who are currently seeking to advance their educational or professional development. According to the club, all funds are distributed directly to the educational institution for tuition costs, and awarded monies cannot be used for any other purpose.
Funds are raised primarily at the organization’s annual Book and Author Luncheon, taking place at the Narragansett Dunes Club, which sees authors attend to talk about and answer questions on recently published work.
Last year, the club distributed a total of $15,200 between Washington County applicants from the towns of Narragansett, North Kingstown and Westerly. One recipient, Callie-Rae Cashin, was a nursing major at the Community College of Rhode Island. Another was attending certified nursing assistant training at St. Elizabeth Home in East Greenwich, another was a psychology major at the University of Rhode Island and the final scholarship awardee was attending Southern New Hampshire University’s online program and majoring in gerontology.
“Ever since my brother passed away when I was only 10, working in emergency medicine has been my thing,” said Cashin upon receiving a scholarship award last year from the club. “I want to be the smiling face on the other side when emergency victims are being rescued.”
Cashin was not the only thankful recipient.
“During The Club’s June meeting, one recipient, a single mom, who has struggled to provide for her children while experiencing domestic violence and homelessness, said she is now on the road to a better life,” recounted Mary Logan, GFWCSC President, on last year’s scholarship awardees. “She attributes this primarily to the inspiration from her children and, of course, the Women’s Club of South County for believing in her by lending a helping hand with a scholarship. Another recipient, who is majoring in Nursing, received her Associate Degree from CCRI and will be attending URI for her Bachelor’s. She then plans to become a Nurse Practitioner with a goal of working on a Medivac helicopter. Never having received one before, Callie is thrilled to receive this scholarship and thanks The Club for its generosity.”
In order to be eligible to receive a scholarship award, all applicants must be a woman of at least age 19 by date of application, hold a high school diploma or GED, be a resident of Washington County (Charlestown, Exeter, Hopkinton, Narragansett, North Kingstown, Richmond, South Kingstown or Westerly), exhibit financial need by providing documentation as requested, demonstrate the motivation to achieve career goals and be enrolled, or accepted, in an accredited educational program and working toward a first degree (associate or bachelor’s) or in a career/vocational training or certificate program.
Logan explained the demographic selected for the scholarship program was chosen due to the lack of normal societal supports one has to attend college or a vocational program as they get older.
“Some women encounter social situations which alter their original educational/professional growth,” she said. “Someone starting right out of high school many times have social and monetary support readily available. Preference is given to highly motivated low-income women – with or without dependents – who need further education or training to become self-sufficient.”
Those interested in applying for the scholarship funding, and those wishing to learn more about the program and the application process, may do so online by going to gfwcri.org, selecting “South County” and clicking on the “Scholarship” tab. Questions and concerns can be emailed to admin@gfwcrisouthcounty.org or by calling 401-287-4392.
Scholarship applications will be accepted through April 1.
