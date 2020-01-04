WAKEFIELD — In the span of a year, Kaitlyn Tarro went from barely performing in public due to anxiety, to winning Wakefield Idol and playing gigs across the state with her band.
The annual karaoke-style singing competition, which welcomes local community members from all walks of life to come sing their hearts out, has helped Tarro put her face on the map and make connections with many people in the musical community in Rhode Island.
Looking back on the past year and everything she’s been able to accomplish, Tarro said she’s thankful that she didn’t let her fears stop her.
“The competition helped me take the steps I needed to take to start my career and I’m very thankful for it,” Tarro said. “It’s a wonderful experience for any singer.”
She’s looking forward to cheering on the next season of Wakefield Idol competitors, who’ll be taking center stage on Jan. 9 with the preliminary round.
“There are such amazingly talented people that do this competition every year, it’s always great to see,” Tarro said. “I’ll also likely be back as a guest at some point, so I’m excited for that.”
Since winning the title of Wakefield Idol, and the added $1,500 cash prize that comes with it, Tarro has toured the state with her band, playing numerous events. This coming Saturday night, Tarro will help ring in the New Year at Tavern on The Hill in West Greenwich.
“I’ve also played at the Farmers Market and have people come up and talk to me about Wakefield Idol a lot, which is a wonderful feeling,” she said.
The 12-week singing competition features 64 local singers all vying for the grand cash prize and their claim to fame. Each Thursday night, through March 26, a panel of judges and the audience decide who’ll get to advance in the competition.
If this sounds intimidating to you, Contemporary Theater Company General Manager Maggie Cady assures that it’s a welcoming event and fun environment.
“Everyone is welcome,” she said. “In our sixth seasons so far, we’ve had people who have never sung in front of people before alongside people who sing every day. The audiences are so welcoming that even people who are eliminated early have a great time.”
For those who want to give it their best shot and see if they have what it takes to become the next Wakefield Idol, registration is open online to anyone 13 years old or older. The cost of registration is $25.
The songs are all sung karaoke-style, but lyrics must be memorized for the competition.
For those who don’t want to be in the limelight, but still want to join in on the fun, tickets may be purchased for individual nights, or for the entire season. Now entering its seventh year, the Wakefield Idol competition is one of the most popular events hosted by the Contemporary Theater Company and often sells out, according to Cady.
She recommends purchasing tickets for the whole season run and having couples, groups of friends or families make a night of it each week.
“We have a few twists and surprises up our sleeve for this year,” said Artistic Director Christopher Simpson. “It’s shaping up to be the best season yet.”
There are still plenty of tickets available, according to Cady, which can be purchased online at www.contemporarytheatercompany.com/wakefield-idol or by calling (401) 218-0282.
In addition to Wakefield Idol, the Contemporary Theater Company has lots of other upcoming events for the whole family to enjoy.
On Jan. 11, the theater will be hosting the 15th Annual 24-Hour Play Festival, in which the whole show is written, rehearsed, and performed in a single day. A full-length play comes together thanks to the hard work and creativity of over 50 artists, according to Cady.
Also this month, the theater will kick off a series of improvised murder mystery shows on Jan. 25. Every Saturday night through April 4, audience members will watch actors weave webs of secrets, deception, and mystery as they wind their way through a different murder each week.
The “Whodunit? An Improvised Murder Mystery” shows will be bringing audiences members back to the Roaring 20s with prohibition, flappers, and murderous fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.