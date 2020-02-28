“Poetry & Art” Call to Artists – for Three-Image Portfolios
Wickford Art Association (WAA) launches the second phase of the 8th Annual Poetry & Art project today with a Call to Artists, requesting Portfolio Submissions of three (3) digital images of original artwork per artist. These portfolios, due by April 15, 2020 (midnight), will be juried. Accepted artists will be invited to create one original work for inclusion in the September 25 - October 18, 2020 Poetry & Art Exhibit at the WAA Gallery and for the 2020 Poetry & Art limited-edition book. This year’s Poetry & Art theme is: Transition.
The Call for entries registration is from February 28 - April 5, 2020. All artist submitting will incur a $45 Jury Fee. Selected artists will be assigned a curated poem on the theme of Transition, will be challenged with the creation of a new, original piece of art inspired by the assigned poetry (due June 30, 2020), and will receive a complimentary copy of the 2020 publication at the Friday- September 25 opening reception. All Guidelines, Submission Details and Registration Forms are available online at: http://wickfordart.org/8th-annual-poetry- art-2/.
Artist portfolios will be anonymously juried by a panel of WAA Juried Artist Members. As in past years, WAA’s Poetry & Art publication will be submitted to the collection at The Poets House library—one of America’s premiere poetry libraries, in New York City.
SAVE the DATE: The 8th Annual Poetry & Art opening reception will be held Friday- September 25, 2020 (6:30-8:30pm) on the grounds of WAA’s Gallery in North Kingstown, RI: 32 Beach Street, North Kingstown. The event will feature a live-read of all poems selected for the publication and exhibit, a private reception where poets and artists who create original works based on selected poetry will meet, the exhibit’s opening, and a public reception to follow.
The Wickford Art Association is a non-profit organization with over 450 members from Rhode Island and New England. The association hosts art shows and classes in its North Kingstown gallery and has produced the Wickford Art Festival every July since 1962. Wickford Art Association is dedicated to educating, encouraging and inspiring artists and art lovers throughout the community.
Wickford Art Association gallery hours are Tuesday - Saturday (11am to 3pm) and Sundays (noon – 3pm). For more information, (401) 294-6840 or visit www.wickfordart.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.