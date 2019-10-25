KINGSTON–The University of Rhode Island will be hosting its 11th Annual Be 5K run/walk for mental health awareness and suicide prevention this Sunday as part of Alumni and Family Weekend.
The event promises to not only draw a good turn out but will also donate all proceeds to the Heather Fund, a URI Foundation and Alumni Engagement fund that helps support mental health programs for students. Since its establishment in 1996 within the University Counseling Center, the Heather Fund has helped to provide prevention and treatment of depression and suicide within the university community.
The fund was established by Josephine and Roger Vennewald on behalf of their daughter Heather, a URI student, who they lost to suicide. The Heather Fund helps keep her memory alive while providing resources for students and working to alleviate the stigma associated with mental illness.
“The interest in the run and walk is very exciting because it shows how important this issue is to URI and our surrounding community,” said Amy Albert, the university’s community engagement coordinator for the Center for Career and Experiential Education. “It’s a great chance for people to come together to support our students and those suffering from the losses associated with suicide. We are honored that the Vennewalds will again speak at the opening ceremonies and get us ready for a powerful and uplifting day.”
Members of the Vennewald family will be joined by students, staff and perhaps some alumni, in addition to teams of local partners and businesses, such as the People’s Credit Union, Healthy Bodies, Healthy Minds of Washington County, the United Way’s 211 mobile unit and Blue Love Off the Cuffs–a group formed to address a variety of issues faced by law enforcement officers, including mental health crises and suicide.
Not only will these groups participate, but they will also offer resources and information related to mental health, wellness and suicide prevention.
Two new student groups focused on mental health promotion will also be taking part in the event. Members of Active Minds at URI and URI, R U OK? will be volunteering their time to provide resources and information to the community at large about depression and suicide.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health, suicide is the second leading cause of death among college-aged students. Mental health conditions are often seen as the cause of suicide, according to the CDC, but many people who die by suicide are not known to have a diagnosed mental health condition at the time of death.
Although mental health awareness and care have become less stigmatized in recent years, suicide rates are still on the rise. Over the span of a decade, from 2007 to 2017, suicide rates rose 56 percent in youth and young adults ages 10 to 24, according to a report released by the CDC last week. Researchers are unsure of what is driving this climb due to the complexity of the issues and combinations of risk factors often associated, such as relationship issues, substance use, physical health, and job, money, legal, or housing stress.
The Be 5K is the oldest community outreach event on campus dedicated to mental health promotion and suicide prevention, and “urges participants and the URI community to be compassionate, loving, hopeful, aware, present, happy and to be themselves to build a healthier community,” according to the URI website.
Twenty student volunteers from Albert’s office, including Kylee Harris, a senior majoring in communicative disorders who has been a fixture at the event and programs to promote the Be 5K throughout her time at URI, have been hard at work to make this year’s run possible.
“She has been super involved each year, but in the last two years, she has played a big role in fundraising and logistics,” Albert said. “She is enthusiastic and has helped make this event what it is. She is one of those people who make URI a better place.”
The race will kick off this Sunday, Oct. 27, at 10 a.m. at URI’s Kingston Campus Quadrangle. Registration is already open online, but participants can also register on the day of the race at 8:30 a.m. General registration is $25, but students, members of the military and seniors can register for $20.
This year’s event will include raffles for everything from Providence Bruins tickets to discounts at Whalers Brewery. Student groups will also offer yoga and meditation sessions prior to the race and Rock Spot Climbing of Peace Dale will bring its mobile climbing wall to the quad.
For those who are unable to come out to run, volunteer or connect with the URI community for mental health awareness and suicide prevention, the university welcomes donations to the Heather Fund all year long.
