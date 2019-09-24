KINGSTON, R.I. – Sept. 23, 2019 – Preparing for the upcoming season, the University of Rhode Island Theatre Department has been navigating ongoing renovations in the Fine Arts Center.
But all has gone smoothly, said Department Chair David Howard. The department’s primary work and education spaces – Robert E. Will Theatre, J Studio and G Studio – were made priorities over the summer, and auditions for the fall shows, rehearsals and classes have gone on without a hitch.
“We have collaborated with all these wonderful people who are working on our building. They know our needs and they've been very accommodating,” said Howard. “But no matter what, we're theater people. Theater people can get frustrated, certainly, but ultimately, we know our show has to go on."
